When news broke that SmackDown was coming to Memphis, Tennessee, the town where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s professional wrestling journey began, fans clamored over the potential return of his much-beloved Rock Concert segment, which he hasn't used since turning heel during this current run in WWE.
Would fans get to see The Rock, wearing a vest with an acoustic guitar on his lap, singing about Grind City, his wrestling journey, and his WrestleMania 40 match? Why yes, yes they would and the results were everything fans could have expected and more.
“You wanna hear The Rock sing a little song? Alright, let's have The Rock sing a song. Let's go, boys. From the Grammy-nominated band The War and Treaty, we got Max right here. And of course, Memphis' own, Yella P. Rock is gonna sing a little song for you tonight, Now, The Rock is gonna cover a lot of stuff in this song. But what he's gonna cover first is what's gonna happen- I love you too, honey, thank you for saying that. You sound like somebody The Rock can love, drunk and horny, so, appreciate it. Thank you Rodney Carrington for that one. The Rock is gonna sing a little bit of a song here. This is what's gonna happen to Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania. You boys ready? Come on,” The Rock instructed as the crowd went wild.
“The Rock is gonna come when the smack is down, on your blonde Cody a** and your best friend, the clown. I'm gonna whoop that a** and break your back, or maybe I'll just beat you with my fanny pack. It's gonna be so much drama. You'll truly have no choice but cry to your mama.
“Ah, you know what The Rock is talking about, Mama Rhodes! Cody Rhodes' mama. Rock is a mama's boy. You got a lotta mama's boys out there? You boys are mama's boys? Well here's a little story about how Cody was born. This is historically accurate as all of The Rock's stories are historically accurate.
“Dusty's youngest son was just what he feared, he tried to raise him right but he turned out too weird. That's when Dusty said with total frustration, that drugs and cheap condoms was a bad combination. I know it keeps Cody awake. To know he wasn't planned and he was a mistake.”
Whoa, pretty comprehensive stuff, right? Well wait, Rocky wasn't done, as he wanted to turn his attention to the other member of his Night 1 main event, Seth Rolins, a man whose very presence seems to bother “The Great One” deeply.
"Here's a little story about how @CodyRhodes was born…" @TheRock is being an absolute savage tonight! 💀😂🎶#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0EYgTvhdH6
— WWE (@WWE) March 16, 2024
Seth Rollins didn't avoid The Rock's ire on SmackDown either.
With the crowd eating out of his hands, The Rock kept the party going, adding another verse to his song dedicated to the “Visionary” Seth Rollins.
“That's okay, Cody, the important thing is you're here now. But you're not alone going to WrestleMania, you got a tag-team partner. That living embodiment of cringe, Seth Rollins. I got a little song for him, too,” The Rock announced.
“Cackling and dancing is all that you do. No wonder that your wife's more popular than you. You're so d*mn desperate to make them all cheer, but The Rock is gonna make that title disappear. You're simply an embarrassment, son. Just like Ja Morant when he's waving a gun.
“I love you Ja. We love you brother. Get well soon. Well I think that covers it. We got Cody, his family, Seth Rollins. I feel like we might be leaving somebody out, who have we left out? The um.. yes, the Cody Crybabies! This one's for you, Cody Crybabies.
“You're all so entitled, obnoxious and brash, some of you have sex, but you have to pay cash. Your hero's gonna bleed and need some stitches, so whine about that, you Crybaby b**ches. There's some lines you just don't cross. You walk and kiss the a** of the Final Boss. We're gonna do that one more time. There's some lines you just don't cross. You walk and kiss the a** of the Final Boss.”
Will this go down as one of the all-time great Rock Concerts in WWE history? That mileage will vary depending on the person, but after watching The Rock go all-in on being a heel during this current run in WWE, it was interesting to see him work as more of a tweener in Memphis, with the crowd siding firmly with the “Brahma Bull” in his great war against Rhodes and his Cody Crybabies. Now fans will just have to tune into RAW to see how Cody reacts to this latest round of insults by the “Final Boss.”