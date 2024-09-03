Kairi Sane, a member of the WWE's Damage CTRL stable, suffered an eye injury on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the September 2, 2024, episode of RAW, Sane competed with Iyo Sky in a Number 1 Contender's Match for the Women's Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately for Sane, the loss to the Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) was not the only disappointing part of the night.

After RAW ended, Sane posted a picture on Instagram of the aftermath of the match. Her eye was bloodied, and her cheek appeared to be swollen. The caption included a thumbs-up emoji, indicating that she would be okay — PWInsider reports that Sane received stitches backstage after the match. Still, it looks like a gnarly injury.

At one point late in the match, Sane took to the top rope to dive onto Bianca Balair. She was aiming for Dawn, who pulled Belair into Sane's landing spot. This resulted in Belair's fellow Women's Tag Team Champion, Jade Cargill, hitting Sane back.

However, the fall looked awkward. Belair caught her, but it could not prevent Sane from landing face-first on the announce table. This is presumably where Kairi Sane's eye injury occurred.

The distraction was enough to help Fyre and Dawn get the win. They cheated behind the referee's back and earned a title shot against Belair and Cargill.

Who is WWE's Kairi Sane?

Kairi Sane is a member of the WWE's Monday Night RAW roster and is a part of Damage CTRL. She first joined the company in 2016, becoming an NXT Women's Champion during her first tenure.

She formed a tag team with Asuka, dubbed the Kabuki Warriors. They won the Women's Tag Team Championship at the 2019 Hell in a Cell PLE from the team of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

After 181 days as champions, Sane and Asuka lost the championships to Bliss and Cross at WrestleMania 36. Asuka would go on to win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and the then-RAW Women's World Championship from Becky Lynch, who went on maternity leave.

Sane subsequently left WWE in 2021 after her contract expired. She returned to World Wonder Ring Stardom the following year. While away from WWE, Sane also competed in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, losing the IWGP Women's Championship to Mercedes Moné, known as Sasha Banks in WWE.

At the 2023 Crown Jewel event, Sane made her WWE return, interfering in Iyo Sky's match against Belair for the Women's Championship. Shortly after, Sane was introduced as a part of Damage CTRL, joining Sky, Bayley, and Dakota Kai.

Asuka eventually turned heel, reuniting with Sane in Damage CTRL. They took on the team of Belair, Charlotte Flair, Lynch, and Shotzi in a WarGames match at the 2023 Survivor Series PLE.

A few months later, the Kabuki Warriors won the Women's Tag Team Championships from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on SmackDown. They held the titles until Backlash France in May 2024, losing to Belair and Cargill.