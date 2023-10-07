After taking a loss to “The Man” Becky Lynch at No Mercy, fans have begun to wonder what Tiffany Stratton, the former NXT Women's Champion, would do next in the WWE Universe.

Would she wrestle Lynch once more, looking for a third match at, say, Deadl1ne, NXT's next big Premium Live Event coming to fans from Bridgeport, Connecticut in December? Or would WWE instead “graduate” Tiffy Time up to RAW or SmackDown, where a whole new collection of matches would open up to her moving forward?

How about working a program against none other than “The Goat” herself, Trish Stratus?

Stopping by Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Stratus was asked about the prospects of wrestling Stratton at some point in the future and said she was into the idea, as they both have had to deal with similar prejudices coming up in their professional wrestling careers.

“I see the same sort of things, and she said this, ‘I have to prove myself because people expect a certain something out of people who look this way.' That's just the way it is. I wouldn't say Tiffany and I are the Girl Next Door, more bombshell. There is a lot of pre-judgment and pre-conceived notions about what that person or personality can deliver,” Trish Stratus told Booker T via Fightful.

“For me, I thrived on knocking down those preconceived notions, that's what drove me. ‘You think I can do this, I'm going to do this.' I knew I had to prove myself. Even to the boys, when I first came in, I had to prove myself to the boys. I know that Tiffany has had a similar journey, just because of the way she looks and her lack of background, just like I had, I didn't come from a traditional background or upbringing. We are both in that same predicament. Having those chances and taking those opportunities, like she did with her Extreme Rules match, taking those opportunities and seizing them. ‘This will solidify and shut those people up.' I love what she's doing. I've tackled the ten-year generational gap. Trishy Time, Tiffy Time.”



So, with Stratus clearly a fan of Stratton, is there a world where the two performers could share the ring for a match on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, or a Premium Live Event in the future? Maybe yes, maybe not; it all depends on how Stratus is feeling and if they can come to terms on a fun way to make it happen.

“We'll see. I'm available at certain times [laughs],” Stratus said. “This is always my thing, every time I've been back, it's about will I have fun? Will it be entertaining for the fans? Is it different for the fans? Will I do something that will help the business? Those are the boxes I need to check. Who knows. I always leave everything open. The last box is, will I be able to perform at my optimal level? If I'm sh*ttier than I was before, I'm not coming.”

While Stratus hasn't returned to WWE since her match with Becky Lynch at Payback, which, as you may recall, ended with Stratus getting laid out by her former acolyte, Zoey Stark, she did speak before the match about wanting to do things during her return other than wrestling “The Man,” which could include wrestling the former NXT Women's Champion. Once her business against Stark is settled one way or another, Stratus might just be the next name on her list.

Tiffany Stratton reveals the praise she received from Paul Heyman.

Taking part in her own post-No Mercy interview, this time with WrestleRant‘s Graham “GSM” Matthews, Tiffany Stratton commented on the praise she received from none other than Paul Heyman for her back-and-forth promo segments with Becky Lynch ahead of their matches.

While Stratton was obviously given the opportunity to stand next to Lynch, Heyman lauded the then-NXT Women's Champion for not only looking comfortable next to “The Man” but actually standing out as a performer of note next to her.

“I actually had Paul Heyman come up to me, and he said that I did a really good job in my backstage with Becky with holding my own,” Tiffany Stratton said via Fightful. “Yeah, just like holding my own and being able to stand out even with Becky Lynch right there next to me.”

Asked by GSM if Heyman's words and her program with Lynch helped to boost her confidence, Stratton responded yes, noting that she felt reassured in her abilities.

“Yeah, it's definitely a little reassuring for sure to know that they have been putting me on RAW and giving me backstages here and there,” Stratton said. “It's definitely been reassuring, and I'm really excited [for] when I get called up. I hope it's soon, but whenever it's right, I will be ready.”

Is Stratton going to be a star on the WWE main roster, just like in NXT? If her program with Lynch is of any indication, it's safe to say the answer to that question is a resounding yes.