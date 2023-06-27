After getting into a verbal – though critically, not physical – battle with Cody Rhodes in the opening match on RAW, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley demanded a tune-up match before the former's match with the “American Nightmare” at Money in the Bank.

His chosen opponent? Akira Tozawa, a man who once teamed with future IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Shingo Takagi in Dragon Gate but has since settled into a more comedic role in the WWE Universe.

Following a short but sweet match with the 15-time 24/7 Champion, Mysterio caught up with Byron Saxton to discuss the match in a WWE Digital Exclusive with Byron Saxton and noted that, of course he got the win against Tozawa, he is a member of The Judgement Day after all.

“Yeah, of course it was a successful win; I had Mami by my side, and what else would you expect from The Judgement Day?” Dominik Mysterio declared.

Pointing out that yeah, a win is a win, Tozawa isn't exactly on the same level as the “Grandson of a Plummer,” Ripley took issue Saxton's line of questioning, noting that folks need to put more respect on the Nishinomiya native's name.

“Byron, put some respect onto Tozawa’s name,” Rhea Ripley demanded. “Jeez, so disrespectful. You don’t deserve our time.”

Is Mysterio ready for his match with Rhodes at Money in the Bank? Debatable; he's only wrestled two matches on television this month and is 1-1 in the contests. Still, something tells me the younger Mysterio won't be wrestling Rhodes solo in the O2 Arena, with Mami and maybe even the “Beast Incarnate” playing into the final outcome of the contest.