After teasing his big promo on RAW for the better part of two hours, Drew McIntyre found his moment quickly snatched up by Seth Rollins, a performer he accused of being addicted to the spotlight the week.
Clearly annoyed by the “Visionary's” actions and the reaction she routinely draws from a crowd, McIntyre waited in the corner of the ring to see what his WrestleMania 40 opponent had to say ahead of their big matchup, which, unsurprisingly, was a lot
“Raleigh, North Carolina, welcome to Monday Night Rollins! And Drew, I'm sorry, I didn't even see you there, I was too busy soaking up the spotlight,” Seth Rollins told the crowd before turning his attention to the Drew McIntyre. “Hey, hey, hey, I came out here with an honest cause, Drew, I think you're dumb, I think you're stupid, I think you're a hypocrite, I think you've said a lot of dumb things over the last few week but I came out here to admit that one of the things you said is 100 percent correct. And I wanted to do it right here in Raleigh in front of all these fine people. They always say the first step on the road to recovery is the hardest, so if you will bare with me, please, it's gonna be difficult because my name is Seth ‘Freakin' Rollins, and I'm a spotlight junkie.
Semi-amused by Rollins' take, McIntyre cut into the conversation, pointing out that the “Revolutionary simply can't take anything seriously, even when this match couldn't mean more to him.
“Everything's just a joke to you man, isn't it?” Drew McIntyre told Rollins. “Look, you've become a parody to yourself at this point, but honestly, it don't care about the BS anymore, Seth, I've tried to reason with you, I've gave the answers, but at this point, I only care about our match and the World Title and you wanna know the punchline, funny man? The punchline is when I beat you for that title at WrestleMania.”
Annoyed by the assertion that he's not taking their match seriously, Rollins took umbrage with the assertion, noting that for him, entertaining fans within the WWE Universe is his ultimate high.
“Yeah you've got my attention, all right, because this isn't a joke to me. When I said I was an addict, when I said I was a spotlight junkie, it wasn't a joke to me, because I've been doing this for 20 years, Drew, 20 years just like you, and every time I come out of those curtains, that's my fix, man and it gets better and better and better every single time. When I come out here and lay it all on the line in this ring it gets better and better and better every single time. When I hear these people sing my song so loud I can barely speak, that's my fix, Drew. That's the spotlight I crave and you know what, I want the spotlight as bright as it can possibly be,” Rollins noted.
“So look, I know you've been busy online trying to entertain the people, making memes, you haven't really been paying attention to me so let me get this through your skull: Night 1 of WrestleMania, I take the biggest star in Hollywood and his side chick, and I make them by b**ches. And then Night 2, the biggest spotlight possible will be shining down on you and me and the World Heavyweight Championship.”
Intriguing? You bet, and the best part is it's only the beginning, as Rollins and McIntyre had a few more words to say on the matter.
Seth Rollins vows to prove he deserves the spotlight at WrestleMania.
Continuing their verbal sparing session, Drew McIntyre took the next shot in their back and forth, telling Seth Rollins that he's sick and tired of all the BS, going so far as to say he'll carry the “Monday Night Messiah” to the ring in South Philadelphia if he needs to.
“I guess all hail our savior, Seth Rollins. Thank you very much. You had me. That's what I want. I want that passion. I don't want the stupid outfits, I don't want the laughing, I don't want the dancing. I want the passion. You had me all the way to the finish. You've done this for twenty years, just like I've done this for twenty years. We gave our lives to this industry, and that's what you've made this title all about,” Drew McIntyre declared. “The wrestlers' title. The real wrestlers' title. The workhorse championship. You had me until you mentioned the big spotlight, and the reason we're gonna get it is because you're gonna pin one of the biggest stars in the world. Why can't it just be because of all your hard work to make that title and all of my hard work to get to this point? Why can't that be the reason we're getting the biggest spotlight? Your priorities are all wrong, man. You've got it backwards. I've been giving you the answers and I told you, I honestly don't care about all the BS now. All I care about is you make it to the ring at Night 2 of WrestleMania. And if you can't walk, they'll wheel you down. If they can't wheel you down, I will carry you down. because at WrestleMania, I'm not gonna get the moment I deserve. I am gonna get the moment I have bloody earned.”
“Ah Drew. There it is. That's right, you wanted to call me a spotlight junkie,” Seth Rollins responded. “But you want the spotlight just as bad as I do, don't you? You're an addict just like I am. And you've been begging for the spotlight for the last four years because you won the WrestleMania main event. You did. Back in 2020, in an empty warehouse, and all we've been hearing from Drew McIntyre for the past four years was how that wasn't good enough. You've been whining and complaining and b**ching and moaning that you deserve better, that you deserve more. The problem is, Drew, when everybody came back around, and the lights got bright again, what happened? You fumbled the ball. And that's the difference between you and me. When the lights are the brightest, I shine, baby. I shine bright. And at WrestleMania 40, the lights are gonna be as bright as they have ever been, and you are gonna find out, you're not as good as you think you are.”
Whoa, a serious turn from Rollins? So you're telling me under all of those goofy outfits and the gimmick that changes every few years, the fighting spirit still runs through Rollins? Considering Rollins' pension for stealing the spotlight when he's afforded a chance to work on shows with the best of the best WWE has to offer, it's safe to say his match at WrestleMania 40 might truly be one of the highlights of the night.
