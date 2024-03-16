When Damian Priest ascended the ladder at Money in the Bank over a collapsed LA Knight to secure the shiny green metallic briefcase at the O2 in London, it felt like big things were on the way for the “Archer of Infamy.”
A former champion at multiple levels across multiple promotions, Priest was firmly entrenched in one of the most popular facts in professional wrestling, Judgment Day, had successful matches against plenty of the top stars in the promotion and a certain energy that has made him a popular candidate to elevate his game to new heights in WWE. Give him the right opportunity and who knows, maybe WWE could launch him into a whole new stratosphere as a singles star.
And yet, despite his best efforts, Preist remains the MitB briefcase holder in March of 2024, with his reign with the contract rapidly coming to an end whether he likes it or not.
Discussing his decidedly pensive pace with the most dangerous contract in professional wrestling on the Babyfaces Podcast, Priest noted that he hasn't forgotten about his guaranteed title shot and will make the most of it when that day eventually comes, even if it isn't at WrestleMania 40.
“Just waiting and seeing. I have until July. I'm good. It doesn't expire at WrestleMania. I think people are confused with that because it used to be at WrestleMania. I have until July,” Damian Priest told Babyfaces Podcast via Fightful. “I'm chilling. We're fine. It's going to happen. I see the stuff online, and people aren't sure if I'm going to cash in, is it going to be successful, am I championship material? When it happens, I'm going to shut everybody up. I'm not going to let anybody know when because that would be silly, but it'll happen, and it's going to happen big. I'm looking forward to that day and shutting a lot of people up.”
Though Priest has tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on multiple occasions, with something goofy always preventing him from getting the contract into an official's hands, in the end, the briefcase and the contract it holds remain firmly in his possession two weeks before WrestleMania. Will he cash in on Drew McIntyre/Seth Rollins, Gunther/Sami Zayn, or even Cody Rhodes/Roman Reigns in South Philadelphia? Only time will tell, but based on his comments, Priest certainly doesn't sound too worried about viewing the event as a soft deadline.
Damian Priest is excited to finally land on a WrestleMania card.
Speaking of Damian Priest's WrestleMania ambitions, April 6th and 7th are special for the “Archer of Infamy” for another reason, as it will mark his first “Showcase of the Immortals” with a match since WrestleMania 37, when he worked against The Miz and John Morrison alongside future Backlash opponent Bad Bunny.
Discussing his absence from the card over the past two years with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Priest lamented not getting the most coveted booking in professional wrestling before noting that he's going to make up for it in 2024, as he'll be wrestling multiple matches with of opponents in his Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match.
“I know, absolutely. The goal is to have a match, you don’t just wanna show up. The last two WrestleManias, they did hurt a little bit, I'm not gonna lie,” Damian Priest told Steve Fall via Fightful. “I'm happy I get to be on this one, but then it’s like, ‘Well hey, you’re gonna face five other teams in a ladder match.’ I was like, ‘Cool. This is gonna hurt.’ Although I am excited, I get to hurt a lot of different people. This is gonna be one we’re looking for as far as, like, we want to be one of those type of ladder matches at WrestleMania that you talk about. ‘You remember that ladder match at this WrestleMania with those people?’, that’s what I want. We’ve had them, they’re iconic, we know which ones stand out but we want to be part of that conversation. I don’t know who’s in the match yet, but just surveying the land, it’s very possible this is going to be banger. Everyone’s gonna show out, it’s WrestleMania, so everyone’s gonna show out anyway. With the talent that we have now and the teams available, I think it could very easily could be one the best ladder matches in WrestleMania history.”
After missing two straight WrestleMania, Priest now finds himself one of the most interesting performers at the entire event, as he could leave the show with two belts, three belts, four belts, or even no belts, depending on how the show shakes out… assuming he actually cashes in his Money in the Bank contract. And if he doesn't? Well, there's always… Backlash? Night of Champions? The mid-card of Money in the Banks? Yikes.