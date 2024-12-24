Drew McIntyre continues to be the best WWE superstar on social media. The WWE's Scottish Warrior parodied the iconic Christmas movie Love Actually in a new post.

The video begins with McIntyre ringing a doorbell. His cat is initially startled by the ring before opening the door. McIntyre is standing on the doorstep with several signs.

“Say it's smart marks,” as he begins to play Seth Rollins' WWE theme song. “With any luck[,] by next year, one of these will be world champion.”

He then shows several pictures of himself before continuing with the signs with text. “But, for now, let me say, without hope or agenda, just because I'm Drew McIntyre (and Drew McIntyre always tells the truth), the Bloodline will pay for their crimes[,] and no one is getting in my way, even if I have to look like this…”

The final photo is of McIntyre with Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo. The last sign says, “Merry Drewmas,” before he trots off as Rollins does during his entrance.

The video is a riff on Love Actually, one of the most famous Christmas movies ever. In the scene, Mark (Andrew Lincoln) tries to express his love for Juliet (Keira Knightly). He uses a boombox and cue cards to express his message.

Drew McIntyre, WWE's biggest social media troll

Since turning heel, McIntyre has become one of WWE's top stars. His social media game is unmatched as well. The most infamous thing he did was post during his WrestleMania XL match against Seth Rollins. “Bored at work. LOL!” the post read.

The character is a self-pitying version of the Scottish Warrior who blames everyone but himself for his shortcomings. He is currently hunting down every member of the OG Bloodline, Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn.

He returned from his hiatus following his feud with CM Punk by attacking Zayn. They then had a match at Saturday Night's Main Event, which McIntyre won.

Coming off his feud with Punk, McIntyre is more vicious than ever. He won the first match between the two at SummerSlam in August 2024.

They then had two more matches at Bash in Berlin and Bad Blood, which Punk won. Their rubber match was a Hell in a Cell match at the latter PLE.

Heading into 2025, McIntyre remains one of WWE's top stars on Monday Night RAW. The iconic flagship show is about to head to Netflix, and the Scottish Warrior will likely continue to be a major player.

He has also been dipping his toes into acting outside of his spoof of the Christmas movie Love Actaully. McIntyre made his acting debut in The Killer's Game, which starred fellow WWE alum Dave Bautista.