WWE fans, it's official: Drew McIntyre is back and has his sights set on Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and The Bloodline.

That's right, while the WWE Universe was dealing with the ramifications of the New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods turning heel and turning on Big E, a mystery rapidly came afoot in the backstage area of the arena: who attacked Jey Uso ahead of Sami Zayn's main event match against Seth Rollins?

But who did it? Well, in Zayn's opinion, it had to be Rollins, right? He was talking trash on The Usos, The Bloodline, and ultimately the entire Bloodline WarGames team during the show's bloated opening segment, with Adam Pearce backing that suggestion up, but why would Rollins do such a nasty thing? Because he's jealous of Reigns? Because he saw blood in the water after WarGames?

In the ring during the main event, Zayn tried to find out, but when Rollins vehemently denied it, the “Underdog from the Underground” was rolled up by his foe and ate the pin 1-2-3.

Disappointing? You bet, but Zayn must have been hungry, as he got a second plate four days after Thanksgiving, with McIntyre hitting a Claymore to lay out the auxiliary member of The Bloodline in the middle of the ring as the show went off the air.

What gives? Is McIntyre going after The Bloodline for taking his career off track multiple times? Or is this somehow connected to Punk, be it as part of a renewed feud or a part of his favor from Paul Heyman? Buckle up, folks; this is about to get very interesting indeed.

Sami Zayn believes The Bloodline could go on forever in WWE

Discussing his involvement with The Bloodline after his team won WarGames at Survivor Series, Zayn noted that he doesn't necessarily see an endgame for the storyline, as, because they are family, the faction could seemingly go on forever.

“The Bloodline thing, because of the length of time it’s gone on and the level of fan investment over the last few years, I feel the closest thing I can compare it to is my story with Kevin Owens where it’s sort of a story that is always going to be there. Jey has been doing tremendous things on his own, does he want to go back on a team? What is the future for all of the Bloodline members? I don’t know. Even if we all sort of drift in different directions, it’s become this thing where you can always sort of float back to the mothership,” Zayn explained via Fightful.

“Much like me and Kevin have been telling a story for over 20 years, somehow we always find each other in our crosshairs. We’re very diligent, just as with the Bloodline in regards to how we tell this story, we’re very diligent about how do it to make sure it’s always piquing the fans interests. I don’t have a definitive answer for you. I don’t know, but it’s definitely not the end. I don’t know if this is ‘We’re back,’ and we’re running it like we did two years ago, but it’s never really going to be over because it’s family.”

Will the day eventually come when The Bloodline can't go on as usual with Reigns gone, Solo Sikoa an OG, and The Usos running around like Ricky Morton of The Rock ‘n' Roll Express? Potentially so, there will always be a new generation of Anoa'i-Fatu family members waiting to take their place, as Reigns did for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before him.