Edge is ready for ‘special’ WWE match with Rey Mysterio in Cardiff

Edge has wrestled a ton of matches in the WWE. He’s been a fixture of “Premium Live Events” back when they were called Pay-Per-Views, has won titles both singles and tag team, and has taken part in some of the most prolific matches in the promotion’s history, like the original TLC match and the “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” with Randy Orton; a match that maybe didn’t live up to its name but was very good nonetheless.

So, when it was announced on RAW that Edge was going to wrestle at Clash at the Castle, it really shouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise. The Rated-R Superstar has been feuding with The Judgement Day since he was kicked out of the group earlier this summer, and after returning at SummerSlam decked out in red leather and spikes, it was only a matter of time before he was afforded a match against Finn Balor and his cronies at WWE’s next “Premium Live Event,” which, in this case, was Clash at the Castle.

Does Edge have any deep-seated connections to the UK? No, not really, but he does have a strong connection with Rey Mysterio, who he will be tagging with in the match for the first time since 2011? Yes. While the Judgement Day duo of Balor and Priest is formidable, and they are a proper tag team with expansive experience working together, when a pair of future Hall of Famers enter the ring for a tag match, good things usually come.

Edge isn’t afraid of his former WWE understudies at Clash at the Castle.

After making his presence known on the go-home edition of RAW before Clash at the Castle in a segment with Judgement Day, Edge had a lot to say. Sure, he had some fun with Kurt Angle and helped to make the Olympic Gold Medalist’s return to WWE special, but once the RAW cameras stopped rolling and the post-show camera crews dispersed backstage looking for stories, Edge decided to flag one down and cut a promo on his former Judgement Day compadres.

“Clash at the Castle this Saturday, Cardiff, Wales. The Judgement Day, Damian Priest and Finn Balor versus me and Rey Mysterio. Now, you guys say you are going to retire me and Rey, and good for you, you should want to retire us but do you know how many people have tried to retire us and failed? So hop in line. You see, this Saturday, for the first time since Survivor Series 2002, me and Rey, we’re going to be a tag team again for the first time in 20 years, and there is something that happens when him and I are on the same side. There is something that happens when we tag. There is something that happens when we team together, it’s a special chemistry you can’t manufacture, you can’t buy, it is real and it is there because we love each other and we are friends. Can you say the same? Don’t think you can. You’d both stab each other in the back as soon as you could. Not me and Rey Rey. So Cardiff, I hope you’re ready, man, cause we plan on bringing that magic that only happens when Edge and Rey Mysterio team up. Boys, I hope you are ready.”

So, it’s clear Edge and Rey are on the same page and are looking to take care of business against The Judgement Day once and for all, but unfortunately, the team isn’t all on the same page. No, after being accidentally hit by Edge in a previous match, Dominik Mysterio remains wary about being too trusting of the Rated-R Superstar, as he disclosed to his father earlier in the night on RAW.

“At Clash at the Castle,” Dominik said. “I thought it was going to be a family thing.”

“It is, son,” Rey responded. “It is a family thing. You know Edge, he’s like family. You know the reason I chose him is because I needed that experience by my side. Do you understand? I still need you in our corner though, will you be there for us?”

“Yeah, I understand you need that experience in your corner, and I get it,” Dom confirmed. “I’ll be by yours and Edge’s side.”

Welp, if there was ever a situation where a team could win a match but lose a war, it would be this one, as the closeness between Edge and Rey, when coupled with Dom’s unwillingness to hit Rhea Ripley, could spell a heel turn by the younger Mysterio at WWE’s Clash at the Castle.