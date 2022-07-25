Triple H replaces Vince McMahon as head of creative

Friday was a shocking day in the WWE world as CEO and chairman Vince McMahon announced his retirement amid ongoing investigations into sexual misconduct. Now, his son-in-law, Triple H, will be taking over as the head of creative for the company.

Via Mike Coppinger:

“Paul “HHH” Levesque now head of creative. Vince McMahon was in charge of creative since WWE’s inception so will be interesting HHH’s view on wrestling and whom he decides to push. Can’t wait to see how the storylines take shape beginning this week in Nashville for Summerslam.”

The WWE also announced that Triple H’s wife, Stephanie McMahon (the daughter of Vince) will be the chairwoman and co-CEO with president Nick Khan.

Levesque is one of the most well-known names in the WWE and fans will certainly be excited to see him in this role. It was only late 2021 when he suffered a cardiac arrest and feared for his life. Now, Triple H is going to play a key part in the growth of the company.

The WWE released this statement:

“WWE executive Paul Levesque will assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties.”

Making a joint statement, McMahon and Khan said: “We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE together with our unmatched management team.”

“We recognize this is a tremendous opportunity and responsibility, and we look forward to serving the WWE Universe.”

Congrats to Triple H.