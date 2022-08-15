WWE fans want to see Butch revert back to Pete Dunn

If Triple H doesn’t bring back any more wrestlers from the “Great WWE Talent Purge of 2020-22,” he will have already shaken up the roster more than any other booker in the promotion’s history.

Not since the launch of The Nexus, the return of the NWO, or even the WCW Invasion angle has there been this much “new” talent inserted into the company’s weekly television, and the very makeup of both SmackDown and RAW has changed for the foreseeable future as a result. Formerly buried stars are seeing their old attitudes from NXT returned, performers like Gunther have been treated with respect during their title runs, and even the top-card feuds like Roman Reigns-Drew McIntyre have been treated with a newfound reverence, with Sami Zayn given a moral quandary to reckon with in regards to his Bloodline loyalty, Karrion Kross inserted into the title picture to give house show fans something to watch, and even Theory has seen his role altered in that it has basically disappeared.

And yet, as these things so often go, fans rightfully want just a little bit more, with an informal list of demands including everything from bringing back “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to firing Kevin Dunn in the hopes of finally getting rid of the over-reliance of “camera cuts on action” that have plagued the company’s television show for years. One of those performers is Pete Dunn, who RAW/SmackDown-only fans know as Butch. While he has been a fixture of WWE television since making the jump from NXT to WWE full-time back in March, Butch has lost basically everything fans liked about his character, from his on-mic abilities and his long-haired presentation to his pedigree as the “Bruiserweight,” an undersized specialist who is unfazed by the prospects of wrestling even the biggest performer without a flicker of fear in his eye.

Could Triple H pull a Ciampa and finally free Dunn of his Butch-ness in favor of allowing his in-ring excellence to speak for itself? Would the Brawling Brutes work better as a duo, with Ridge Holland working as both the muscle and built-in tag team partner of Sheamus? Or will Butch the character remain but evolve into less of an angry pitbull looking for a fight into a true-blue “real” character?

Based on the reactions of fans on Twitter, it’s pretty clear which direction chronically-online wrestling fans would like to see Triple H take Dunn’s run moving forward.

Will Triple H give the WWE Universe what they want with Pete Dunn?

When Pete Dunn was asked by Mark Andrews’ on the BBC “My Love Letter to Wrestling” show about how he felt about undergoing such a massive character change following five years in NXT, the man eventually known as Butch gave a thoughtful, yet layered response as dictated by of Post Wrestling back in March.

Yeah, I mean it’s exciting, but it’s also a little bit — I mean it’s just different but I think it’s time to change it up a little bit [Dunne said about his name change and character]. Like I said, five years, fresh start, why not try something a little new? And the thing is with me, whether it’s a name or whatever it is that changes, that’s not really what endeared me to the audience in the first place, right? It’s the — I like to think anyways it’s the quality of the in-ring work and that’s what I’m gonna keep the same of course. It’s gonna get better, it’s gonna improve as time goes. So that’s sort of my perspective on it. If I can endear the crowd with the quality of my in-ring work, that’s what I’m looking to continue to do.

What? So you’re saying Dunn was not only okay with being Butch but actually embraced the change? Well, in a way, yes. You see, later in the show, Dunn detailed how he knew the writing was on the fall for his run in NXT when the brand changed over to 2.0 and explicitly shouted out Sheamus as one of the vets he wanted to work with, as they came up in the same scene. He appreciated the man formerly known as the “Brawling Brute” for his ability to elevate his and Holland’s status moving forward and has embraced the prospects of using his new status as a step in his journey.

Now granted, with Triple H back in creative control of Dunn’s career, who knows, maybe his feeling on Butch will magically change, and the “Bruiserweight” will return in the not-too-distant future, but for now, it’s clear the “Dynamite Dunn” won’t be brooding backstage waiting for a change.