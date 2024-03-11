As WWE fans eagerly wait to watch who will win the Gauntlet match to decide on Gunther's opponent at WrestleMania 40, some major news broke in the Vince McMahon lawsuit, with four of the previously anonymous names in the suit, dubbed Corporate Officer No. 1-4 at the time, being unmasked by Front Office Sports in a bombshell piece of investigative journalism.
After long being assumed as Paul “Triple H” Levesque due to his fourth-floor office, Front Office Sports reported, and Janel Grant's legal team confirmed, that Corporate Officer No. 1 was, in fact, WWE President Nick Khan, who used his power to help cover up Mr. McMahon's actions while he was engaging in his horrific abuse of power.
“The suit claims that Khan and Blum, whose names have not previously been reported, were instrumental to a scheme in which the plaintiff, a woman named Janel Grant, was employed ‘in a completely undefined role, except for the understanding that she remain a s**ual slave to be used and trafficked by McMahon within the WWE.' Unlike McMahon and Laurinaitis, the two are not personally accused of s**ual misconduct or violence; rather, the suit claims that they and others facilitated and covered up exploitation in ways that make WWE liable under federal anti-trafficking law,” Brandon Thurston, Tim Marchman, and John Pollock wrote for Front Office Sports.
“McMahon presented Blum and Khan (after his hiring in August 2020) to Grant as his key fixers, according to the suit. The first time McMahon met her, it says, in March ’19, he promised Grant, who had minimal work history, that his office would reach out to arrange a meeting with Blum, who was executive vice president in charge of operations at the time. A week later, the suit says, she met with Blum; he ‘hardly asked any questions,' and before long she had been hired into a $75,000-a-year job in the legal department. In February ’20, the suit says, McMahon told Grant that Blum had warned him ‘that there were a lot of rumors circulating” about the relationship; immediately after this, she was transferred to another department.”
This news is all the more shocking because back in January, Khan appeared on the Bill Simmons Podcast and effectively noted that he wasn't aware of anything in the lawsuit until it broke officially, a statement that now reads as incredibly dishonest. While only time will tell if Khan, too, will survive these allegations, it's safe to say the lawsuit is only going to get uglier before it meets anything even resembling a resolution.
BREAKING: WWE president Nick Khan & COO Brad Blum are the men identified as Corporate Officers No. 1 and No. 2 in a sex-trafficking lawsuit filed in January.
The suit claims the two were instrumental to a scheme in which plaintiff Janel Grant was "a sexual slave within the WWE."
— Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 11, 2024
Stephanie McMahon was also identified in the Vince McMahon lawsuit.
Another notable name from within the WWE Universe, who was named by Front Office Sports as a previously masked name in the lawsuit, was Stephanie McMahon, who was previously identified as Corporate Officer No. 3.
Like Khan, Stephanie McMahon isn't being accused of taking part in any misconduct with Grant or anyone else, but she is noted as someone who knew about the situation and remained with the company even after the NDA was signed.
“The person identified in the suit as Corporate Officer No. 3 is, according to FOS reporting that Grant’s lawyer confirmed, McMahon’s daughter, longtime WWE executive Stephanie McMahon. She is mentioned once, in an ambiguous context,” Brandon Thurston, Tim Marchman, and John Pollock wrote for Front Office Sports.
“Grant, the suit says, attended meetings of WWE’s executive committee—something far above her pay grade, and the appropriateness of which she asked Khan and Blum about. At one of these meetings, the suit says, Stephanie McMahon—who is described as knowing ‘of other instances of [Vince] McMahon engaging in inappropriate s**ual conduct' —motioned Grant to sit near her.
“Three months after the NDA between McMahon and Grant was signed, in 2022, Stephanie McMahon, then WWE’s chief brand officer, announced she was taking a leave of absence from the company. A month later, The Wall Street Journal reported on a probe by the WWE board of directors into payments made by Vince McMahon involving NDAs with several former female employees and performers. After his subsequent resignation as CEO and chair of the board, she became interim CEO and chair. In early ’23, her father seized control of the board ahead of WWE’s eventual merger with the Ultimate Fighting Championship under the auspices of Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor. She resigned days later.”
Did Stephanie step down because of her father's actions or because of his return, as she didn't want to work with someone who did such vile actions? It's impossible to know, but after largely being left out of the discussions surrounding her father's actions, it's safe to say another member of the McMahon family is now firmly a part of the Janel Grant lawsuit.
Nick Khan’s 1/23 talk w/@BillSimmons
“It was always my point of view-always Stephanie’s point of view-at some point he would come back.I think the way that he played it was smart…He went away for 5-6 months,which people,maybe the audience,seems to like when somebody does that” pic.twitter.com/2k2PnYbdK3
— Classic Catch (@ClassicCatch84) February 4, 2024