Freddie Prinze Jr. drops truth about WWE’s Clash at the Castle

Do you recall how WWE’s Clash at the Castle ended? No, not when Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship; after that, when Tyson Fury took to the ring, congratulated McIntyre for working hard in front of his home crowd, and then began singing acapella classic rock karaoke songs in the middle of the ring.

Tyson Fury and Drew McIntyre singing American Pie after #WWECASTLE went off the air pic.twitter.com/AlisIudSVO — Mujtaba (@Mujjy1210) September 3, 2022

That was… sort of weird, right? Like sure, karaoke is a popular thing in the United Kingdom, and it’s safe to assume Fury was flying pretty high after punching out Austin Theory before he could cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, but there’s no way that happened by mistake. WWE totally wanted that to happen, as awkward as it might have been.

Well, if Freddie Prinze Jr., who actually wrote for WWE in the past, is to be believed, it was a total mistake. That’s right, talking on the matter on his Wrestling with Freddy podcast, Prinze asserted that he knew for a fact that someone messed up and forgot to yell cut before the singing could start, as passed along by Wrestling Inc.

“The end of the match was weird because they forgot to say cut,” Prinze said. “I know this for a fact — I asked a couple of people. They left the feed running, and all of a sudden, Drew McIntyre was feeling good, Tyson Fury came out to the ring, and they sang ‘American Pie’ after a loss. It was so weird.”

Goodness, if that is true, which, considering the segment is currently still partially part of the replay on Peacock, is unclear, WWE produced one of the weirdest segments in recent memory by accident.