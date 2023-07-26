LA Knight finds himself in a very interesting spot in the WWE Universe.

On one hand, he's arguably the most over babyface on SmackDown, which, considering Jey Uso also calls the Blue Brand home, is a pretty significant compliment, and while he isn't pushed like, say, Seth Rollins or Cody Rhodes, he remains one of the loudest cheered performers week-in and week-out and that is reportedly translating to merch sales too.

And yet, WWE has been afforded chance after chance to put the “Megastar” over when he's seemingly at his hottest – assuming the “Yeah! Movement” even has a ceiling – and time after time has opted to put their booking power elsewhere, giving the rub to Rey Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Austin Theory over a performer with the undeniable kavorka to eclipse all of them.

Fortunately, while Knight can't control his own booking and is reportedly not too good at the backstage politicking needed to get himself better opportunities with creative, he does have another Superstar who is willing to offer up his services to the “Megastar” in the form of Grayson Waller, the Madison Square Garden main eventer who has been on fire lately putting over performers through appearances on his talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect.

Taking to Twitter, Waller offered to give Knight the old rub if he needs it, just like he did to, in the “Aussie Icon's” opinion, launch his WWE career back in NXT.

“WWE officials are pitching for LA Knight to work with Grayson Waller,” Grayson Waller wrote on Twitter. “Knight needs the Grayson Waller Rub, similar to when Waller launched him into superstardom on the NXT brand. (Source: Superdrunkmark69)”

Alright, did LA Knight actually get over because of Grayson Waller? Debatable but not a definitive no; while Knight and Waller wrestled five times in NXT during the 2.0 Era, and while Knight did secure a win back in October of 2021, he lost the next four matches to Waller, including a Last Man Standing match at Roadblock in March of 2022, his last match in the brand came a few months later at Stand and Deliver, where he came up short versus Gunther at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Still, if Waller's offering, why not get the old foes back in the ring once more and see if one can help elevate the singles career of the other?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

WWE officials are pitching for LA Knight to work with Grayson Waller. Knight needs the Grayson Waller Rub, similar to when Waller launched him into super stardom on the NXT brand.

(Source: Superdrunkmark69) pic.twitter.com/eDm7CIDNG0 — Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) July 25, 2023

Sam Roberts has a perfect idea to humanize LA Knight on SmackDown.

So, if WWE were to really lean into LA Knight as a “People's Champion” babyface – even if that wouldn't quiet down the comparisons to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – what would they have to do to get him over? Well, in the opinion of Sam Roberts on his Notsam Podcast, it's simple: WWE needs to have a sitdown interview with LA Knight where he explains his unquenchable desire to succeed despite 20 years of roadblocks set in his way.

“LA Knight needs to finally tell his story,” Robers declared. “Sit down with somebody, and explain this story. Talk to his audience that's on his side like a human being and go, ‘Let me explain something to you. You know what you saw all those videos of me, I'm the Forest Gump of this place. I've been everywhere, and nobody even knew it. It's because unlike everyone else that you've ever seen walk through that curtain, I've never stopped trying. I spent 20 years having people telling me I sound too much like somebody else. 20 years of people telling me we don't have a spot for you. 20 years of saying you can't be a movie star, but we'll put you in this commercial. 20 years of well, we can't put you on this Pay-Per-View, but you can be in the workout video. 20 years of going yeah, you could be a top guy in Impact, you could be a top guy in NWA.' And somehow after all that, losing every match, not getting a briefcase, that he still walks into these buildings and hears ‘L-A-Knight' echoing through them. And do you know why that is? Because LA Knight has made himself undeniable.”

While WWE no longer employs a Jim Ross-type who could help to humanize LA Knight like he did to Mankind back in the Attitude Era, it wouldn't be too hard to get a mic'd up LA night opposite Michael Cole or – wild card options – Paul “Triple H” Levesque in a room together with a few minutes set aside for the “Megastar” to speak his mind. Will it happen? Probably not, but goodness, the results could lead to a massive return.