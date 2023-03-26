A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After officially signing his contract for WrestleMania 39 before demolishing his former NXT opponent, Butch, on SmackDown, Gunther caught up with Megan Morant of the SmackDown Lowdown to discuss Adam Pearce’s shoddy management of SmackDown over the past few weeks, and needless to say, he hasn’t been too pleased with how things are going.

“Well thank you for mentioning the obvious here,” Gunther said. “Because over the recent weeks, nothing happened my way. What were we talking about, Adam Pearce has lost all control, all authority about the happenings here on SmackDown. If he would have done it my way, the Imperium Way, the Intercontinental Championship would be presented in a traditional way, one that restores the honor of this title and this great sport.

“Let’s use Ludwig as an example here. He would be proud today. He stepped up to Cody Rhodes and left his heart and soul in that ring. But we’re not gonna stop. We’re not gonna stop doing it our way. Come WrestleMania, I’m gonna fight everybody Adam Pearce wants me to fight. Because I step in the ring for the honor and heritage of this great sport and the Grand Prix. We are Imperium and to us, the mat is sacred.”

While Gunther surely wanted to work a traditional one-on-one match at WrestleMania 39, as he could now lose the IC Title without getting pinned, at this point, all he can do is respect the ring, go out to the mat, and deliver a sacred behind whooping to both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.