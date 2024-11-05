When Bobby Lashley made his much-anticipated debut for AEW at the end of Fright Night Dynamite, it set the internet by storm.

His debut video has over a million views on YouTube, wrestlers like Max Caster are reconsidering joining the Hurt Syndicate, and fans are already hypothesizing over which matches they would like to see the “All Mighty” wrestle for Tony Khan's company.

Excitement is so high that even Eric Bischoff, a certified AEW hater, celebrated the hiring on his 83 Weeks podcast, noting that Lashley looked like a million bucks before hoping he gets to do something meaningful during his (presumably) final major run in professional wrestling.

“He is just physically such a supreme athlete, and a rare one. Like I said, I mean he’s intense, he’s incredibly strong. He’s capable of doing so much, but he’s just never been hurt. It’s amazing to me,” Eric Bischoff noted via 411 Mania. “But he’s smart; he’s very, very talented; and he’s very motivated. This isn’t… you know, as long as Bobby’s been around, you would think he’s probably kind of tired of this and just going through the motions, and maybe getting one last ride. That’s not that guy. This guy has a big heart, and he wants to go. So I’m excited for him. It’s a good thing. Let’s hope Tony does something right.”

Considering how TK handled the ends of Sting and Bryan Danielson's careers in AEW, it's clear Lashley is in good hands if this really is the end of the line for his career. Considering even Bischoff is excited to see what the future holds, it's clear the “All Mighty” is already off to a fantastic start in All Elite Land.

Montez Ford is proud of his time together with Bobby Lashley in WWE

Speaking of Lashley's jump from WWE to AEW, another performer with experience working alongside the “All Mighty,” Montez Ford, celebrated their run together in an interview with Daily Mail, noting that he's proud of their work as members of WWE's The Pride.

“I’m glad with what we had for the short period of time, B-Fab and the All Mighty when he was here. But what I took from that lesson is anything can happen, anything can transition, anybody can leave, anybody can just depart at any time. You kind of just have to pick up whatever’s left and just run with it. That’s exactly what I’m doing right now,” Ford told the Daily Mail.

“When all of those things were happening, we were very, very excited, because he (Lashley) was somebody we looked up to, somebody I watched as a kid, and now I’m being paired with him, and he’s being my mentor, and he’s ushering us in this new chapter of The Street Profits. All these things are running, we have a WrestleMania win, and then boom, it just stops. It’s been this constant stop and go and stop and go and stop and go with the Profits where we’ll get momentum and then the momentum will stop, then momentum will start again, and the momentum will stop. For us, that’s frustrating, because it’s hard to get behind a team whose momentum starts and then it shifts again.”

Since Lashley made his exit, the Street Profits have been sort of listless in WWE, with no clear storyline for the group on *checks notes* SmackDown. For their sake, let's hope that changes, as every major match and angle featuring Lashley in AEW only highlights the disconnect between the two promotions.