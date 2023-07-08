After beating just about everyone NXT has placed in his path, one has to wonder what the WWE Universe has in store for Bron Breakker.

Sure, technically, he's booked for a match against the “Unbesiegbar,” Ilja Dragunov this coming week, with the winner landing a title shot against Carmelo Hayes at The Great American Bash on July 30th, but that would mark Breakker's third title shot against “Him” since April, and unless Shawn Michaels opts to make him a three-time champion, that feels more like spinning wheels than progressing forward in any meaningful way.

Alternatively, Breakker could lose the match, likely by count out or disqualification, to keep his mystique alive, as landing clean losses to Hayes, Seth Rollins, and Dragunov would be an interesting choice indeed as his time in developmental starts to wind down, but what would that really accomplish? It would certainly give Dragunov a rub, which, considering he's yet to become as popular in the States as his time in NXT UK, could be valuable, but how does that help the second-generation Steiner in the long run?

Fortunately, there is a solution: draft Breakker up to the main roster and let him run wild on RAW or SmackDown.

But how should WWE pull that off? Could Heyman join a faction? Should he immediately unseat Austin Theory as the United States Champion? Or should the promotion take things slower, opting to show Breakker in the crowd or backstage as he waits for the perfect opportunity to strike? Well, in the opinion of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, the answer is simple really: pair him up with Paul Heyman.

“Take Roman and Brock out of the equation, you pick the next Hulk Hogan,” Kevin Nash said via EWrestling News. “You pick the next Stone Cold. You pick Roman. I would say [Rick Steiner’s] kid’s got the best f**king chance. [Bron Breakker], he’s got the best chance… give him f**king (Paul) Heyman.”

Whoa, Heyman with Breakker, you say? That… actually makes a good bit of sense; after being a babyface hero who wore bright colors and played to the crowd for much of his early NXT career, Breakker is now fully a heel and, as a result, should probably come onto RAW or SmackDown as a bad guy too. With The Bloodline seemingly set to fall apart in the not-too-distant future, Heyman, too, could be on the lookout for a new client and may even fly down to Orlando to “scout” ascending talent on NXT. If WWE plays its cards right, then who knows, maybe this could be a match made in heaven.

Road Dogg believes NXT is experiencing growing pains in the Bron Breakker era.

After years of being the best-kept secret in professional wrestling, NXT has taken center stage over the past few years since WWE brought it to television on the USA Network, and thus far, the results have been mixed.

Sure, there's been some really great stuff, with “OG” performers like Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and others turning in five-star matches under the guidance of Paul “Triple H” Levesque, but as the company moved away from the black and yellow era into the NXT 2.0, the cracks started to show, and the product suffered as a result.

Discussing the evolution of the brand on his Oh… You Didn't know? podcast, Road Dogg noted that after feeling like a third brand during the “Golden Era,” NXT has been looking to establish a new identity.

“I think NXT is still to this day going through growing pains. I wouldn't say pains because I think it's exactly by design, but going through growth spurts where man, they were Black and Yellow to hardcore indie, almost like a Progress or Evolve or whatever with a huge budget,” Road Dogg said via Wrestling News.

“There was really a core audience for that. It was like a third brand for a minute. Now they're thinking more like, okay, we should probably get back to it being developmental. They went really hard back on that. Now I think they're trying to find a balance. Went too far this way, went too far this way. How can we make the best of both worlds here while still developing young talent and also have a third brand, a third brand that sells merchandise, that sells television rights? It's still developing itself into exactly what it needs to be.”

Will NXT eventually get there? Will the brand find a new identity and develop into a third tentpole alongside RAW and SmackDown and start drawing million-plus viewer shows on the regular? Only time will tell, but it's clear with Bron Breakker's run winding down in developmental, one has to wonder if he'll be a part of it.