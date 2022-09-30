How Seth Rollins keeps a chip on his shoulder in WWE

To call Seth Rollins a stalwart of the WWE roster would be an understatement; initially signed to the company in 2010, Rollins has done just about everything a WWE superstar could hope to, from being part of a Hall of Fame-worthy faction, to winning enough championships to qualify for Grand Slam status, and even finding a wife in fellow superstar Becky Lynch.

Do you want a babyface who can defeat bigger baddies to secure the ultimate prize? Rollins can do that, as he showed in his run with The Shield. How about a cruel, brutal, conniving heel? Oh yeah, Rollins has been just about every type of heel the professional wrestling world has to offer, from the “Monday Night Messiah” to the hand of “The Authority,” and even his current run as Seth “Freakin” Rollins.

So naturally, when Rollins sat down with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, he had a ton to say about his past, his present, and the future in the WWE. He discussed the “Roman Reigns era” of WWE, his conversation with Vince McMahon about removing the “Freakin” part of his moniker, and, most interestingly of all, about feeling overlooked within The Fed, including a very interesting reference to his time as Tyler Black in Ring of Honor.

Incredibly honest stuff from @WWERollins about his career. The highs and lows. We covered a ton. Enjoyed this so very much. Here’s part 2 of my interview with Seth Rollins for @btsportwwe. I suspect you’ll like this very much. Enjoy: https://t.co/qmLvSCEJWe pic.twitter.com/2hLXOVfcHI — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 30, 2022

Seth Rollins still feels overlooked in WWE.

Helwani introduced Rollins as “one of the MVPs of the WWE roster, one of the best wrestlers on the planet, and I think he would say the best wrestler on the planet right now,” but brought up that Rollins still feels like he has a chip on his shoulder after all this time.

“I just feel like I’ve never, in some ways, I’ve never gotten my just due,” Rollins told Helwani. “There’s always like, I’ve never been the guy, you know? I’ve never been the one on the marquee on WrestleMania, it’s, you know, it was John (Cena), it was Roman (Reigns), in some regards, when I was at Ring of Honor, it was Nigel (McGuinness) or it was Bryan (Danielson/Daniel Bryan), and I was always the guy, like, on the come-up or on the underneath, or I was kind of the second or the next big thing-type thing, you know, and that always just eats at me, it eats at me so much, and so, I don’t know where that competitive spark comes from, but it drives me insane, and the thing is if I was that guy, I don’t know if it would just go away. I would, I always would find some way to put the chip there, like it’s just the way I operate best, you know, I have to have it for some reason, and everything for better or worse sometimes.”

Helwani asked if Rollins has a theory of why he’s always in an overlooked position.

“That’s interesting,” Rollins replied. “Because you don’t really- you know, wrestling’s so interesting because it’s like a meritocracy to a point, right? There’s like a connection that you can get with an audience that you can work and you can cultivate over years and that equity will push you to the top of a card or a promotion or whatever, but being anointed as ‘the guy’ is not always that simple. And so, I don’t know, you know, and the biggest thing is, maybe I’m wrong, you know? Maybe I’m not as good as I think I am. Maybe there are people out there who draw more money, perform better in the ring, sell more merch, et cetera et cetera than me and I’ve like got this inflated idea of myself and like, that’s the fear, right, is that I’m just dead wrong, and so maybe that’s the truth and maybe that’s just how it is, but I can’t operate at optimum levels accepting that, you know? Like, I just can’t do it. I pride myself on my work ethic and my hustle and I feel like if I just settled for saying ‘I’m just not good enough’ or ‘I’m just not as big of a star, I can’t be as big of a star as, say, Roman Reigns or Hulk Hogan or John Cena,’ then I would be doing myself a disservice, I would be doing the business a disservice, and I just don’t think I could go to sleep at night accepting being second-best. Why I am, I don’t know.”

With Rollins’ spot in the WWE Hall of Fame all but guaranteed, this stage of his career is all about adding to his legacy.