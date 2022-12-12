By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

If “Switchblade” Jay White is the catalyst of professional wrestling, then The Good Brothers, “Machine Gun” Karl “Bright Lights” Anderson and “The Big LG” Doc-now-Luke Gallows, are his worker bees who have taken the Bullet Club gospel to Impact, AEW, and now WWE, where they work alongside another former Bullet Club leader, A.J. Styles and their “Answer to Rhea Ripley,” Mia Yim.

Though Gallows and Anderson may not be working alongside White anytime soon, unless, of course, Paul “Triple H” Levesque decides to open the Forbidden Door and really shake up the industry in a way that even Tony Khan couldn’t muster, the Brothers Good are still keeping the dreams of The Club alive away from the promotion that made them into international stars while, intentionally or not, actually adding new members to the faction originally founded by Prince Devitt – now Finn Balor – all the way back in 2013, as “King Switch” explained to Sean Ross Sapp in a must-watch interview for Fightful.

“I’ll agree, they’re sh*t stirrers, but in the same breath, I feel like you’d be smart enough to at least appreciate the impact and the reach these guys have had on the entire business. Some people, they like to stay narrow-minded and look at some things and complain and they’re not grateful, they don’t realize that the things that they have and love in wrestling, they wouldn’t have without the likes of Anderson and Gallows,” said White. “Of course, it was almost a year ago, maybe earlier this year, I was taking about the reach and the vision I had for Bullet Club and where I wanted to take it. That included getting back into WWE like that. Hey, do we have a new member with Mia Yim, it looks like we might.”

Whoa, Yim is maybe a member of Bullet Club due to her affiliation with The OC in WWE? Did White know that was going to happen, aka did Gallows, Anderson, or even Triple H run the idea by White as a common courtesy between professionals? Fortunately, White addressed that with SRS too.

“Honestly, it doesn’t really matter what I consider, those guys are doing their thing, they don’t really need to run too much sh*t by me,” he said. “They might, but at the same time, what I say to them, are they really going to listen to me in terms of something like that? Probably f*cking not. Do they listen to many people? Probably f*cking not. If it’s something very vital and I had to plead my case, maybe, but things like this, it’s working, you guys go do your thing. Too sweet, boys. Let’s just appreciate the reach of Bullet Club and the opportunities other people are getting now.”

Could Yim become only the fifth woman ever to join Bullet Club, entering a sorority that currently only features La Comandante of CMLL, Amber Gallows – then the wife of Luke Gallows – “Tokyo Latina” Pieter, and Brandi Rhodes? Only time will tell, but if White has his way, she might not be the only female WWE performer to join the faction over the next 30 days.



Jay White thinks WWE’s Sasha Banks would be a great addition to Bullet Club.

Elsewhere in his interview with White, Sapp asked White about Sasha Banks’ reported booking at Wrestle Kingdom 17, where she is expected to appear but not wrestle on the show, according to Dave Meltzer. Would White welcome”The Boss” into his promotion, or would he instead feel threatened by yet another outsider trying to ride his proverbial coattails?

“She’s great. Big star,” White said. “That would be another big thing that happened then, I guess. Everyone is wanting to come over and return to Wrestle Kingdom led by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, huh? You got Kenny finally returning, maybe Sasha Banks, KAIRI coming back as well. I guess that would be cool. I haven’t met the woman myself, but if I do, I’ll say hello. I think she would make a great Bullet Club member, hence why I said I would say hello.”

Oh, snap, stop the presses! Banks would make a “great Bullet Club member?” Can you hear that? Do you hear the machines counting all the money NJPW is going to be making by selling black shirts with a Bone Soldier with blue hair and green stacks of money? Adding Banks to the Club, even if she ultimately lands in WWE at some point in the not-too-distant future instead of AEW, would be quite possibly one of the biggest free agent additions in recent memory and a golden marketing opportunity for all parties involved. Book it “Switch,” you are the “Catalyst of Professional Wrestling,” after all.