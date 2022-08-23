Johnny Gargano opens up about his decision to come back to WWE

Folks, Johnny Wrestling is back in the building, as, after wrestling his final bout in NXT all the way back at WarGames in 2021, Johnny Gargano made his main roster debut on the Toronto episode of Monday Night RAW.

Taking to the ramp and then the ring one segment after his former #DIY partner, Tommaso Ciampa, was beaten down in a post-match two-on-one brawl thanks to his The Way son-in-law – or however you want to qualify it – dragged The Miz deep into the underbelly of the Scotiabank Arena, Gargano talked about his family, about missing the ring, and about what he planned on doing now that he’s back, even if the segment was interrupted by Theory (read more about that here).

While the segment ended cathartically enough, with Gargano super kicking Theory’s lights out before making his way up the ramps to the thunderous applause of the crowd, fans immediately took to Twitter to discuss his return and what it could mean for the future. Is Gargano about to get a massive push akin to Ciampa? Will he actually get to compete for championships? And what about Theory? Could this finally mark the end of his shenanigans and maybe even his reign as Mr. Money in the Bank?

Fortunately, Sarah Schreiber came through in the clutch and caught up with the former NXT Champion to ask him about his big night and what it could mean for the future of WWE.

Johnny Gargano wants the world to know he’s excited to be in WWE.

After months away from the company he helped to solidify in NXT, Schreiber asked the questions fans across the WWE world wanted to know: What’s it like to be back? Fortunately, being a man of many words, Gargano had an answer that will make even the most hardened fan smile.

“I’m still at a loss for words. I don’t know, when you’re away for so long, I was away for nine months as I said, and I was kind of just changing diapers and watching Bluey, and doing the dad thing for a long time and it’s just one of those things where you don’t know if people are going to remember who you are. And yeah, I was here for a long time in NXT and I did a lot of cool things but there was still that part of me who was a nervous wreck all day and I was like ‘hopefully, hopefully, hopefully at least one person remembers who I am.’ And to stand there and watch my name come up on the ‘Tron and see people go nuts I was like ‘man,’ it’s really a relief though. I feel like a huge weight is lifted off of my shoulders now because people remember who I am and now it’s time to get to work.”

That’s nice, not too different from what he said in the RAW ring before Theory so rudely interrupted him, but nice nonetheless. Had that been the end of the backstage segment, it’s clear more than a few fans would be happy with the additional digital content, but Schreiber decided to do her journalistic duties and ask Mr. Wrestling what he plans to do now that he’s back, to which he again dropped a few very interesting nuggets of information.

“Well, I said I came back for a lot of different reasons, but first of all, I want to be Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion, the WWE Champion. I want to wrestle on WrestleMania and there’s only one place you can do that; that’s here in WWE. That’s why I came back, that’s why I’m beyond proud to be here, and just I’m such a ball of energy right now because I just went out there. Literally, I’ve just been sitting at home doing nothing for nine months, just diapers, and there are no good diapers, I promise, but yeah, I’m so over the moon, I’m so excited and I’m really excited honestly now to go back home and see my baby. I think he’s watching he might be sleeping. He got a chant tonight, there was a ‘baby wrestling’ chant in a WWE ring yeah, score one for him – he’s going to appreciate that one day, I’ll be like, hey, watch this tape, watch this VHS.

Now granted, would it have been nice to hear Gargano talk a little more about Theory and less about Bluey? Sure; he did just kick the youngest United States Champion in WWE history square in the head to maybe put a little smarts back into his clearly inflated noggin, but hey, that day will eventually come. For now, Johnny G is back in the WWE, and based on another video shared on Twitter by The Fed but initially posted by his wife, Candice LeRay, one fan appears very happy to see Gargano back on the USA Network.