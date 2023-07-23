After returning to WWE following a successful run split between New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson has wrestled exactly four singles matches, with two of those coming versus members of the Guerillas of Destiny in an NJPW ring, if you can believe it.

On the forthcoming edition of SmackDown, the final episode of the month of July, that number will rise to five, as the former Never Openweight Champion will step under the “Bright Lights” to wrestle Karrion Kross, who has been giving his friends in The OC fits over the past few weeks. Discussing the match on the SmackDown LowDown, Anderson noted that, after being harassed by Kross and Scarlett for much of the summer, he's ready to go on the hunt.

“No, no, see, AJ Styles wasn't the one that got attacked from behind last week,” Karl Anderso said. “AJ Styles wasn't the one that got choked out backstage last week. See Karrion Kross, I'm talking to you. I'm almost excited with what you did, because that's opened up something inside of me that I haven't felt in a long time. Karrion Kross, you can say this, and you can say that, man, but you don't realize what you've just started. When you mess with AJ Styles, when you mess with Michin, when you mess with the Big LG, and when you mess with Karl Anderson, you're messing with the OC, and you're messing with the best. The OC will never be hunted, we are the hunters. Karrion Kross, I'll see you next week.”

If this match was being held at the Tokyo Dome, Kross would have no chance, but considering SmackDown is coming to fans from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, the 2012 G1 Climax finalist will have a much tougher time securing his first singles win of the year.