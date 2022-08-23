WWE’s Kayla Braxton throws massive shade at Jake Atlas

Goodness, the hits keep coming for Jake Atlas, the former NXT/WWE superstar who had a cup of coffee with AEW before he suffered a knee injury and was put on the shelf indefinitely.

Back in May, Atlas was arrested for domestic abuse and effectively had his career derailed as a result. While Atlas, born Kenny Sanchez Martinez, attempted to preempt his cancelation in the professional wrestling world and make things right with a lengthy statement, TMZ officially released his arresting video on Monday afternoon and seemingly dashed any chances of that happening anytime soon. Read some of the lowlight quotes from the video below as compiled by Post Wrestling via Outkick below.

“I am an international trained superstar. I have worked across the country, across the world… He is a nobody.” “He’s 6’5 and f*ckin jacked as f*ck. I won’t touch him. I’ve had the best sex of my life ever, that isn’t him.” “[Atlas’ partner] is white as f*ck so that’s why he doesn’t understand rights. But I’m Mexican and I will do what I need to do to protect myself from you [the police]. I’m not going to let you use your white power against me.” “He’s a terrible boyfriend and he’s terrible at sex.”

Yeah, it’s hard to come back from some of those lines.

Thoroughly embarrassed, Atlas deleted his Twitter account and has spent the day being the butt of more than a few jokes across the greater wrestling universe. People have pointed out how unfortunate it is that Atlas tried to play the victim in his statement and how he tried to use both the race and sexuality card to avoid taking accountability for his action. But one person who surprisingly decided to take a shot at Atlas was none other than WWE’s Kayla Braxton, who was quick to point out the irony in Atlas’ situation after he once bullied her for her own sexuality.

Jake Atlas on TMZ. Oh my lord. pic.twitter.com/AVkRS0NFzs — Double D💥🔥✨⚡️ (@dreezydrell) August 22, 2022

WWE’s Kayla Braxton gave Jake Atlas one heck of a receipt on Twitter.

“A little over a year ago, I came out publicly about my sexuality. (For those who are just tuning in, I like both) Around the time I came out, a former coworker who’s also gay, made jokes about my revelation. Anyway – he’s now the main character in my new fav movie airing on TMZ.”

Jeez, Ms. Braxton, that is vicious.

Now, for those out of the know, Braxton came out as bisexual in March of 2021 in a since-deleted tweet and has remained an incredibly popular presence across the WWE Universe for her efforts in SmackDown and on The Bump. Check out the saved text from the tweet below from Pink News.

“My whole life, I’ve had to choose. Are you black? Are you white? Which bubble do you fill in on the SATs? I always filled in “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to be over having to choose. Hello world. I’m Kayla. Oh. And yeah – I’m Bi.” – Kayla Braxton

That’s a nice sentiment from Braxton that was met with encouragement from the likes of Lance Storm and Beth Phoenix, but one person who apparently wasn’t into the sentiment was Atlas, who used her coming out as an excuse to make jokes at her expense. While none of those comments have been made public to this point, it’s clear Braxton took them to heart as the second she had a chance to clap back at the former NXT standout, she took aim and did not miss.

A little over a year ago, I came out publicly about my sexuality. (For those who are just tuning in, I like both) Around the time I came out, a former coworker who’s also gay, made jokes about my revelation. Anyway – he’s now the main character in my new fav movie airing on TMZ. pic.twitter.com/e8rzuR2RXM — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) August 22, 2022

Will Atlas ever be able to overcome his very real issues and the public perception that has justifiably come from them in the hopes of returning to the ring? Or was his initial decision to retire from wrestling the correct call, as it’s hard to imagine any promotion is going to want to give him a single booking, let alone a full-on contract, when the first thing that comes up on google when his name is searched is that TMZ story? Either way, with his Twitter gone, the last fans will hear from Atlas on the subject will probably be his apology statement, which is now gone too but can be read in full below thanks to a transcription from Post Wrestling.