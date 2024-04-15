As fans have come to learn over the past few days and even weeks, Kenny Omega is by no AEW homer, with the “Best Bout Machine” celebrating the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn on his Twitch stream for their efforts at WrestleMania 40 and beyond.
But what, you may wonder, does the “Cleaner” think about Logan Paul, a performer WWE fans have been hyping up as a once-in-a-lifetime celebrity addition to the promotion's roster? Well, when a fan noted that he was impressed with what the “Maverick” brings to the table in his stream's comments section, calling him a “fantastic wrestler,” Omega's eyebrow raised, noting that, while Paul may be a good performer, calling him a fantastic wrestler may be pushing it.
“‘Logan Paul’s a fantastic wrestler.' Great. I’m glad you think so, and I’m glad he’s able to convince you such a thing. However, could Logan Paul walk into New Japan and do a G1 where he’d have to walk in every night and have an actual banger? No. He absolutely could not,” Kenny Omega noted via Post Wrestling. “Is he gonna get there between now and — I mean, it depends on his commitment level, and not only that, does it matter? No. He’s clearly setting his roots down in WWE, and that’s where he wants to succeed, and that’s where he wants to be a star, and that totally makes sense. So for the WWE style and what they’re willing to do for him, give him time, allow him to grow, develop… get more familiar with his surroundings, take the time to have him have everything up in here (his head) to make sure that when it comes time to perform what it is that they’ve rehearsed, what they’ve scripted, that he’ll be able to pull it off as though he just showed up to the arena, you know, how the old timers did back in the day. The Terry Taylors and the Terry Funks.”
Is Omega cutting Paul's efforts short? Eh, maybe a little bit, but he does have a point, as Paul had never wrestled matches on back-to-back weeks, with his shortest stint between efforts coming earlier this year, when he wrestled at the Royal Rumble and then appeared again in the Elimination Chamber. Could this be to maintain his big match feel? Potentially so, but it could also be a method designed to protect him, too, with plenty of time to learn his choreography and memorize the match before actually having to perform it in front of fans. With that in mind, maybe it's more appropriate to call Paul a fantastic performer instead of a wrestler, which may feel like semantics but could be a big deal for pros like Omega.
Ronda Rousey agrees with Kenny Omega's assessment of Logan Paul.
Speaking of wrestlers who believe that Logan Paul has been afforded a very beneficial schedule in order to look as good as possible in the ring, Ronda Rousey had some similar things to say in her appearance on Steve O's Wild Ride, noting that if she was afforded the same level of preparation before each match the “Maverick” gets, he career might have been remembered very differently too.
“He's great on the mic. He does a great job on the mic. I wish I was allowed the time to rehearse that he gets. It's not evenly spread. He's like their next big star. They are rolling out the red carpet,” Ronda Rousey explained on Steve O's Wild Ride via Fightful. “It goes to show that if you give people the time to rehearse and the resources, you can do amazing things. It's frustrating that everybody doesn't get that treatment. My first match with them was incredible because we had six weeks to rehearse, all the best minds in the business coming and putting in their two cents and it was an instant classic. Then, they never did it again. I was like, ‘Why isn't this the model?' They're doing that with Logan Paul and he's having these fantastic performances. Look what you guys can do when you actually put organization and effort into things. It blows my mind that this billion-dollar company is succeeding in spite itself in so many ways.”
Did WWE learn from their mistakes with Rousey in Paul's preparation, or did they simply come up in different eras, with the former working under Vince McMahon and the latter largely an accomplishment of Paul “Triple H” Levesque? Though we may never know, it's safe to say it's an interesting observation indeed.