When it comes to members of the WWE Universe, few performers, at least from a Kayfabe perspective, have as big of an issue with Logan Paul as Kevin Owens, the “Prized Fighter” who has been feuding with the “Maverick” for pretty much the entirety of 2024 thus far.
KO doesn't like how often Paul shows up for work, how often he wrestles matches, and how the “ImPaulsive One” opts to handle his business inside the ring and out of it, with a legion of seemingly endless friends armed with brass knuckles always at ringside to provide their pal with the assist.
And yet, just because Kevin Owens hates Paul doesn't mean Kevin Steen, the man behind the moniker, feels the same way. No, in an interview with Evan Mack in the lead-up to the “Showcase of the Immortals,” Owens gave credit to Paul for working as hard as he can to fit in at wrestling's highest level with less experience than darn-near anyone else on the roster.
“I've said this before, he's not my kind of person as a human being. He's got different views, goals in life, and different ways to go about things, but he does take what we do very seriously, and that's important,” Kevin Owens explained via Fightful. “So it makes it a lot more tolerable for everybody in the locker room to have him there every three months for the big shows because he gives it his all, he works very hard, he wants to make good things, he takes it seriously, so that's good. That said, me and Randy are going to beat the h*ll out of him on Sunday and it's going to be so great. I can't wait. I'm like looking forward to see what Randy does to him and I'll be like right there, you know? Front row seat first but it's not even front. I'll be like an inch from them you know?”
Unfortunately for Owens, while he did get plenty of good shots in on Paul during his match at WrestleMania 40, he didn't secure the win in the match, with the United States Championship going home to Cleveland/Puerto Rico with the “Maverick” at the of the “Showcase of the Immortals.” Still, considering there are only so many performers on SmackDown, who knows, maybe KO will meet Paul at some point down the line once more, with another chance to beat up the Prime seller inside and out of the ring.
Ronda Rousey wishes she had as much time as Logan Paul to train.
While Kevin Owens has come to appreciate Logan Paul, on performer who isn't as sold on the celebrety grappler is Ronda Rousey, another outside who was afforded a chance to become a WWE Superstar without years grinding on the indies or in developmental.
Discussing Paul's time in WWE on Steve O's Wild Ride, Rousey noted that while she's a big fan of his efforts thus far, she wishes she was afforded the same level of preparation heading into her career.
“He's great on the mic. He does a great job on the mic. I wish I was allowed the time to rehearse that he gets. It's not evenly spread. He's like their next big star. They are rolling out the red carpet,” Ronda Rousey said on Steve O's Wild Ride via Fightful. “It goes to show that if you give people the time to rehearse and the resources, you can do amazing things. It's frustrating that everybody doesn't get that treatment. My first match with them was incredible because we had six weeks to rehearse, all the best minds in the business coming and putting in their two cents and it was an instant classic. Then, they never did it again. I was like, ‘Why isn't this the model?' They're doing that with Logan Paul and he's having these fantastic performances. Look what you guys can do when you actually put organization and effort into things. It blows my mind that this billion-dollar company is succeeding in spite itself in so many ways.”
While it's hard to say why WWE gave Rousey different treatment than Paul, as it could come down to nothing more than the former coming in under Vince McMahon while the latter was largely prepared for action by Triple H, in the end, one has to wonder how “Rowdy's” career would have shaken out if she was given similar treatment, instead of being thrown into the fire as a “success story” when she felt very much unprepared to become a full-time WWE Superstars so early in her wrestling career.