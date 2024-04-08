When news broke that Logan Paul was going to be wrestling not just Kevin Owens but also Randy Orton at WrestleMania 40, it felt like some bad, bad news for the “Maverick.”
Sure, Paul has secured some pretty big wins in his WWE career, including efforts against Rey Mysterio, The Miz, Ricochet, and even KO, but going up against two of the most decorated performers of the current generation of WWE Superstars is a tough ask for darn-near anyone, especially a man with just 11 matches on his professional resume.
Opening the match in a true two-on-one showdown against the babyfaces, Paul found a way to turn the bout into a true Triple Threat at the “Showcase of the Immortals” with Orton attempting to land the pin on Owens on multiple occasions why the “Maverick” strategically looked for the perfect chance to get his stuff in.
That happened at roughly the 16-minute point of the match, when, after some shinanigans from IShowSpeed in the Prime bottle costume, Paul got Owens where he wanted him, and with a successful Frog Splah off the top rope, he secured the 1-2-3 and a successful win in South Philadelphia.
Was this the right call? Debatable, but hey, fans on social media seem to enjoy it, so it looks like WWE hit their expected mark.
Logan Paul's in-ring Prime Bottle has largely been a success.
When news broke that Prime had become the first and official ring sponsor of WWE Premium Live Events, earning a bottle graphic in the middle of the canvas, it drew generally negative reactions from fans and wrestlers alike who believed that it ruined the purity of the presentation.
Now, at the time, Logan Paul commented on the feedback he received on ImPaulsive, noting that while some hate it, he felt it fit his heel character to a T.
“Getting that center ring spot is interesting. It's more positive reviews, but I think the die hard wrestling fans are really upset. It's never been done, and Vince [Vince McMahon] was always really protective of the mat and not putting any brands on it, but in this new era, which it is, no matter how you cut it,” Logan Paul explained via Fightful. “TKO is a publicly traded company, they have to meet a bottom line. That spot was going to be sold. We saw an opportunity, and potentially an opportunity to make people hate me even more, because I am a heel, that's kind of the angle I took. F**k y'all, I'm going to stamp everything about this with me so you're reminded of just what my aim is; to takeover. If we don't have this spot forever, who knows, it'll be somebody else. I promise, if you're a die-hard WWE fan, you'll forget about it. It'll start to be standard practice and I don't think it'll be as distracting as y'all think.”
Triple H, too, commented on the decision to bring Prime to the middle of the ring on another episode of ImPaulsive, letting fans know that, while it was hard to create a decal that was safe for the wrestlrs in the ring, in the end, he's happy with how it turned out, even if some fans aren't into it.
“We've done little things here and there with logos. WCW did some a long time ago with logos. You see it in boxing. It's tough with what we do. There is a safety factor with the slipperiness of the ring. We've been going through this process and trying to get on the other side of that. We were finally able to make it work. It took a long time to get there,” Triple H explained via Fightful. “It's a different shift in philosophy. This is not the WWE that it was before. This is WWE under TKO. How they look at it and how they sell things is different. That center-mat logo is sort of holy ground, in a way. The fact that you are here and such a big star and yet your company and PRIME brand is taking that real estate up, that's a massive feather in your cap. No one likes change. They are so used to seeing this thing, pristine, with nothing there. You might get 90% of people who hate it. As you move forward, it's there, it's just there. If you're watching every single day, if you don't like it, you stop noticing it.”
Fortunately for Paul, Levesque, and WWE, while the decal hasn't been an undisputed hit, the reactions have been pretty good, with more than a few fans noting that it could be a whole lot worse. While WWE could try to do a full-color print moving forward, for now, it looks like they found a happy compromise.