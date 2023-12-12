Though he wasn't able to secure the win at Crown Jewel, LA Knight still landed an endorsement from this former WWE Hall of Famer.

At the beginning of November, there wasn't a hotter babyface in the WWE Universe than the “Megastar” himself, LA Knight.

Since slowly working his way up the ranks from a performer held off of WrestleMania 39 in his “hometown,” Knight became the face of Slim Jim, became tag team partners with John Cena, and secured a match against the “crown jewel” of the WWE Universe at the final Saudi Arabia show of the year, Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

And yet, after taking the loss to the “Tribal Chief,” Knight has seen his place in the babyface hierarchy of the WWE Universe change considerably, with Cody Rhodes heating up heading into Royal Rumble season, all the while two of the biggest stars of the last generation of the promotion, Randy Orton and CM Punk, have emerged as babyfaces looking to resecure their spots at the top of the card.

Fortunately for Knight, he did receive some positive feedback from a WWE Hall of Fame, Hulk Hogan, who explained on a charity stream for Boys & Girls Clubs of America that he thinks he's just the best among this current crop of WWE Superstars.

“He's a rising superstar, and I love the guy to death, man. I love watching him on TV too. LA Knight has a lot of old school in him, you know? He goes in there and he grinds, and he stays on it,” Hulk Hogan said via F4W. “But his cadence is what attracted me. It's like, ‘Let me tell you something, brother.' He'll say, ‘Let me talk to ya.' Same thing. ‘Let me tell you something, brother.' ‘Let me talk to ya.' It's the same cadence. It's the same vibe. And he's got it down, man. He learned quick. He's a quick study. And man, the application, the practical application, the way he nails things, his placement in the ring, his timing is impeccable. And he's a heck of an athlete. Good looking kid, man. Built like a Greek god. So, it's all coming his way, and he's very consistent. I haven't met him, but he seems like a really, really, really good person.”

Now, on paper, it shouldn't be too surprising that Hogan is a fan of Knight, as he is a very modern version of the kind of character the “Hulkamaniac” played throughout his professional wrestling career. Still, for a performer like Knight, who is trying to remain in the running for Reigns' spot at the top of SmackDown roster, every little bit of support helps, even some from a performer like Hogan, who has exactly one in-person appearance on WWE television this year.

LA Knight isn't looking to lose his spot to CM Punk and Randy Orton.

Speaking of where LA Knight fits into the WWE Universe in a new CM Punk/Randy Orton world, the “Megastar” actually addressed this question and more at a WWE live event after SmackDown, where he told the fans in attendance that he isn't looking to simply hand over everything he's worked for to guys who haven't been around in quite some time.

“First and foremost, I come out here looking for The Bloodline. I get blindsided, I get beaten up, and who comes out here but KO. We are not great friends or anything, but we do have a common enemy, and for that, I will say thank you,” LA Knight told the crowd via Fightful. “You talk about common enemies, and all of a sudden, up shows CM Punk. And then up shows Randy Orton. All I hear is everybody gunning for Roman Reigns. Here's how it goes down: If Roman Reigns finds enough tingle in his loins to actually show up.. he's got a lot of people looking for him. But guess what, boys, CM Punk, Randy Orton, everybody else, you've got to get in line because I ain't asking ya, I'm telling ya whose game this is!”

You know, it's hard not to believe Knight when he delivers such an incredibly impassioned promo, because there really aren't that many performers who can do it better than the “Megastar” when he's really on and going for it. Still, does that mean Paul “Triple H” Levesque and the rest of the WWE creative team feel the same way? Or have they moved past what Knight brought to the table now that there's a trio of top-tier stars who sell just as much merch and have even more clout than the “Megastar?” Fans will have to see how the next four months shake out, as the ball is very much in WWE's court to make it all work.