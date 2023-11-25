After taking a loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, LA Knight reveals how he plans to keep his momentum going in the WWE Universe.

After thoroughly establishing himself as one of the top stars in all of WWE regardless of brand, faction, or alignment, fans wondered how LA Knight would handle taking his first big loss as a member of SmackDown to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel after experiencing a year of unseemingly unchecked upward momentum.

Would Knight, a man known by the moniker the “Megastar,” fall back to earth once fans came to realize that all that glitters isn't necessarily gold, or would he find a way to remain a main eventer without necessarily having that spot any more on the card, as his lack of a match at Survivor Series unfortunately proves?

For LA Knight, the strategy has been obvious, as he hasn't slowed one bit since returning stateside from Saudi Arabia, but when asked if he's taken a step back to celebrate everything he's accomplished as a member of the WWE Universe in a special 20 questions segment for TNT sports, the “Megastar” said no, as he simply doesn't have time to slow down at this point.

“I don't think I'm there yet,” LA Knight said via Fightful. “I like to look back and I like to have little moments every now and then where it's just like, ‘Oh, hey, man, that was cool,' but I can't help myself. I'm very much focused on what's coming and what's in front of me to where it's tough for me to really pinpoint down anything like that.”

You know, considering everything Knight had accomplished in 2023, it wouldn't be the worst thing to take a step back and enjoy the flowers being sent his way, as he's already been named Jim Cornette's Wrestler of the Year with even more accolades to follow. Still, after having to fight for everything, it's sometimes hard to take a step back, smell the roses, and take one's foot off the brakes even so slightly, as it could be the difference between a hard-fought victory and a narrow defeat.

The Miz reflects on his feud with LA Knight ahead of Survivor Series.

Speaking of LA Knight getting his flowers, The Miz also recently stopped TNT Sports for his own interview ahead of Survivor Series.

While The Miz had plenty to say about Gunther, his foe in Chicago, he still thinks fondly of Knight as they put together the sort of program that allows both men to thrive from the feud.

“I had a blast working with LA Knight because he's the type of character that you can really lock in and like kind of make fun of right, and you know he's gonna spit fire back to you and so you know like you need to come guns blazing like you need to come correct when you when you step up and you're on the microphone with an LA Knight,” The Miz said via Fightful.

“You need to make sure that you are at the top of your game, that your mind is clear and that you are ready to go and he brought it. I brought it and I thought we created such a great rivalry and honestly I think we had two matches.It's kind of the beginning to me. I feel like there's there's more that could happen. But man, what an incredible talent, what a rise you know and how about the WWE universe not not getting tired and that's to credit to him for the WWE Universe not getting tired because a lot of times you see a lot of these guys, the rockets there and you see them come and they crash and fall.

“I'd say for a year this trajectory, this wave has been coming and he's been able to evolve. Been able to stick to his guns and literally go out there and do incredible stuff now to imitate him was very, very easy because I mean he's a person that you can actually imitate. That what's really hard is when you have a person that doesn't really have a character or catch phrases or anything you can't make, you can't imitate them. That's difficult.”

While some friends and haters like to accuse Knight of being a greatest hits album of the Attitude Era, calling him a blatant ripoff of everyone from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it's safe to say The Miz saw an original when he steps into the ring with the “Megastar,” and even if his demeanor doesn't always show it, it's safe to assume that's all a part of the plan.