LA Knight has been compared to a lot of different Superstars during his time in the WWE; to some, he's a clone of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Others compare him to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and others still believe he's nothing more than The Miz 2.0, even if that faction is largely made up of members of the Mizanin family.

And yet, in the opinion of Nick Khan, the President of WWE following the promotion's recent shake-up, LA Knight doesn't have to be the next anyone in particular, be that Johnson, Austin, or even the promotion's departing “GOAT,” John Cena. No, to really be successful, all LA Knight has to do is be the very best version of LA Knight, as fans appreciate the authenticity.

“We think so. You mentioned LA Knight. I think what’s proven in combat sports is the next one never looks like the last one. You see folks, WWE included, you get a John Cena, and part of the thought is, ‘We just need to find the next John Cena.’ There is no next John Cena. The next one never looks like the last one,” Nick Khan said on the Bill Simmons Podcast said via Cageside seats.

“If you look at UFC, same thing. When you saw Conor McGregor, a megastar in terms of marketability. Darren Till came around and it was ‘Darren Till is going to be the next Conor McGregor.’ There is never going to be a next Conor McGregor. If you look at boxing, when everyone was looking for the next Muhammad Ali, it didn’t look like Ali, it was Sugar Ray Leonard. When it was the next Ray Leonard, it didn’t look like Ray Leonard, it looked like Mike Tyson. An entity can be fixated on ‘this is our next so and so,’ I’ve never seen it work. LA Knight is the first LA Knight, and that’s part of why we think he’s resonated.”

Does LA Knight take inspiration from performers of the past? You bet, much like basically every other wrestler before him, Knight is a fan of professional wrestling and has developed his character based on his favorite aspects of others, plus his own athletic flairs. Still, that combination of characteristics, when mixed with a burning desire to succeed no matter how many obstacles have been placed in his way, has made Knight into a major fan favorite; if WWE is smart, they'll lock him up on a long-term contract and push him accordingly.

Kevin Nash's feud with LA Knight is back with a vengeance.

While Nick Khan is totally cool with LA Knight being the best version of himself, one person who still isn't on his hype train is “Big Daddy Cool Diesel” himself, Kevin Nash, who really started the critique of the “Megastar's” authenticity when he was just starting to pick up momentum in the WWE Universe.

Talking about The Miz's decision to dress up as LA Knight and make light of his mannerisms in an in-character promo on his Kliq This podcast, Nash let it be known that he absolutely loved the segment because it thoroughly made fun of everything the “Megastar” represents.

“I was watching the segment, and they shot it like a wide shot, and down came LA Knight. Started cutting a promo, and then they went close on him, and it was Miz. Miz f**king just nailed LA Knight. ‘I got the bass in my voice, yeah!' He did this whole gimmick and then shot a really good shoot promo,” Kevin Nash said via Fightful. “I understand that people really like LA Knight, but if the Miz, and you watch the Miz do The Rock, you watch him do Stone Cold (Steve Austin), you watch him do other superstars that have been in this business, it's an impression that doesn't touch. This was spot f*cking on because you're basically impersonating an Elvis impersonator; you're not impersonating Elvis. It was unbelievable how good it was. Miz, you were my highlight of RAW.”

Now granted, did LA Knight sort of do this to himself? Yeah! After Nash seemingly cooled down on his critiques following SummerSlam, Knight fired back with a snide comment on SmackDown making fun of Diesel's grasp of the English language. Unless these two can break bread and come to some sort of an understanding, it would appear this feud isn't slowing down any time soon, as frankly, there isn't much of a reason for either to let this go when it's keeping both of their names in the news and the debates with fans going strong.