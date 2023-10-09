If there's one thing Lex Luger knows about from his professional wrestling career, it's the importance of momentum.

One of the top performers in WCW history with a major early 90s run in WWE sandwiched between his time working for Jim Crockett and Eric Bischoff, the “Total Package's” career is littered with peaks and nose dives, some of which had to do with his wrestling, some of which had to do with his outside-of-the-ring issues with addiction. Though he now works for WWE once more, as he's signed to a legends contract and serves as a brand ambassador, there were times when few wanted to deal with the 19-time champion and other times when he was considered one of the biggest free agents around.

Launching a new podcast, Lex Expressed, to discuss all things wrestling, past and present, Luger commented on Cody Rhodes' loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and noted that, in his opinion, that moment may have been the best chance the “American Nightmare” had to win “the big one” and establish himself as the new face of WWE.

“There is a lot to say for seizing the moment. Cody had a lot of momentum,” Lex Luger said via Fightful. “Sometimes, you have to seize the moment. Now, we see other stars rising up. There's talk of The Rock coming in. Cody, I think he's one of the best workers, the best interview. His costuming is immaculate. I love Cody Rhodes, but I'm a little concerned for him. I know he's very confident, and I don't know about the storyline they have for him, but maybe he missed his moment there. So, we shall see. To be continued. I hope not.”

Is Luger on the money? Could new developments like the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or even the emergence of performers like LA Knight put Rhodes on the back burner, even after securing a huge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship win with Jey Uso at Fastlane? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Eric Bischoff reveals why he gave Lex Luger a second chance in WCW.

Speaking of Lex Luger, momentum, and WCW, Eric Bischoff actually committed some time on his 83 Weeks podcast to discussing his decision to bring back Lex Luger after he left for WWE in the early 1990s.

While some promoters would have taken Luger's exit personally, Bischoff pulled the trigger and is happy that he did, as it paid off huge for WCW in terms of ratings, championship runs, and talent elevation.

“I think it was one of the better decisions that I made during that period of time actually, without doubt when it comes to talent. But even, even overall that was such a great idea, and I was hoping that that would come up, and we don't want to revisit things that we've already covered in detail in the past, but. I think for me when I look at that. For lack of a better term, that timeline between. Lex coming in for the very first time under the circumstances that we've documented to death. But the transition as a professional and just as a person. That Lex made,” Bischoff said.

“Just you know, some of the other issues aside with addiction and things like that, but just in terms of the way Lex conducted business and the way he interacted. With everybody backstage, the way he reacted responded to creative, which sometimes put him in a great light. As you pointed out, we had Hulk Hogan 100th anniversary or 100th, episode, but when you look at the transition that Lex Luger made in that relatively short period of time. He was so dependable. He was, and when I say utility player that, that sounds almost a little derisive or derogatory, but you could put Lex at the very, you could put him up at the top, but in the main event, and it's going to work well. Be semi-main event, as you pointed out, maybe that number two position understanding no matter what or just putting people over because he understood that in order to build viable competition on the roster and have matches that made sense, you can't do it with the same six guys over and over and over again. You got to keep, you know, getting people over and elevating and let's. Never batted an eye.”

Would WCW have been fine if they didn't bring back Luger? Sure, the brand had plenty of talent, and someone surely would have stepped up in his place, but between his own successes and his willingness to put over other stars, it's clear Bischoff viewed the “Total Package” as a homerun addition to his WCW locker room, and history has proven he was probably right.