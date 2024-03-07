Heading into AEW Revolution, one of the biggest questions surrounding the main event, Sting and Darby Allin versus the Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships regarded which members from “The Icon's” past would attend the show in support of their long-time friend.
Now granted, rarely does who attends a show really become a story, as AEW hasn't garnered headlines for a show attendant since MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson showed up to watch Dynamite in Baltimore or Mercedes Mone made an appearance at All In 2023 in London, but when Kevin Nash noted he would not be attending the show due to his connection to WWE and Booker T said he'd be open to traveling to Greensboro, seemingly every ex-WCW star had to weigh one way or another just for the sake of consistency.
Two such performers who did make their way to AEW in order to watch Sting say goodbye were Lex Luger and Diamond Dallas Page, even if you woldn't know it by watching the show, as neither appeared on the show's broadcast.
That, as it turns out, was by design, as, in an appearance on Busted Open Radio, the duo revealed that they were given WWE's blessing to attend the show so long as they didn't draw attention to themselves.
“The crowd? Phenomenal, they stayed hot, they were lit for the match, I was so excited,” Lex Luger explained on Busted Open Radio. “They got us out there for the match so we could kind of soak in the atmosphere.”
“Off camera, off camera, we didn't want to be on camera,” DDP added.
“WWE is classy. They said you can go and everything, just don't be on camera or be a part of the match,” Luger explained. “But it was an incredible evening. A wonderful sendoff.”
While it's hard to imagine either Luger or DDP would have gotten involved in the match at Revolution one way or another, as AEW already had Ric Flair at the Stinger's de facto manager and a sprightly Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat providing a pop as the guest timekeeper, but still, in the end, it is nice that WWE allowed a few of their “Legends” to support “The Icon” as he rode off into the sunset, as their presence likely meant the world to the 64-year-old retiree.
Jeff Jarrett celebrates how Sting's final AEW match turned out.
Speaking of Sting's final match, another stalwart of his career, Jeff Jarrett, was also in attendance at the show in an official capacity as AEW's Director of Business Development.
Discussing what it was like to see a long-time friend work over a match already being described as the perfect retirement match less than a week after it went down, Jarrett celebrated the show for allowing his long-time friend to go out on top.
“Sting's last match. Very surreal day in so many ways. Don't even really know where to start… We went downstairs to eat breakfast, and the table over was none other than the man himself, Stinger, with family. They walked over, and we kind of had a brief chat. It was to me one of the most special parts of the day,” Jeff Jarrett said on My World via Fightful.
“That was a cool moment. Anyway, it was really, really special. Then obviously, all through the day, Greensboro Coliseum, it's one of the first big, big coliseums, it's just gigantic. My god, it was, Ricky Morton always said it best, sold out, hanging from the rafters, but it was. It was jam-packed. With JR in the house and obviously Schiavone in the house, looked around and it was, the wrestling fan in me and so many others, you just couldn't help it come out of you. Steamboat, Nikita, David Crockett, it was a very, very cool, surreal day, an incredible night of wrestling. I still say, it's very, very hard to really wrap your head around, that was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity just because of, he started on TBS, and he got to finish. It is such an incredible full circle with the boys in the ring.”
After spending the last three years as an important part of the AEW Galaxy, amassing a 28-0 record while serving as both a tag team partner and a mentor to Darby Allin along the way, Revolution truly served as the perfect sendoff to the 40-year-icon, with the match being so impressive it forced Michael Cole and Pat McAfee to put it over on RAW. Though Double J only played a small part in the match, it's safe to say he will be celebrating this effort for years to come, especially considering he, too, will eventually want to work a retirement match on his way out of the business.