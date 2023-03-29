A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Day 1 of WrestleMania 39 will be special for a number of reasons for Logan Paul. It will mark his first singles match at “The Showcase of the Immortals,” his 28th birthday, and, according to the man himself, the end of his WWE contract, as noted on the latest episode of his ImPaulsive show.

“My contract ends this WrestleMania,” Logan Paul said via Fightful. “My rookie year is about to be up. A good rookie year.”

Now, for some fans, this news is rather shocking, as it was widely reported that Paul agreed to a multi-year contract with the promotion to appear and wrestle across live events “Premium” and televised, but as it turns out, multi-year refers to 2022 and 2023, as opposed to muti-year in a traditional spots definition where each season is considered a year, even if it spans over multiple calendar years. While WrestleMania 39 may be considered the Superbowl of WWE show to fans, signifying the end of one cycle and the beginning of a new one, for Paul, it may be the end of his run entirely, as he didn’t explicitly mention agreeing to a new deal as of the final Tuesday of the month of March.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Did Seth Rollins get his way? Will he thoroughly dominate the 28-year-old on his birthday and kick him out of the promotion forever? Or will Paul come out on top and announce a new, multi-year shortly thereafter? In a way, WrestleMania 39 might just define his spot in the company moving forward, as it will give fans a pretty good idea of what direction WWE is heading.