After thoroughly rejecting The Miz’s request to be his first-ever guest on a WWE-broadcasted showing of ImPaulsive TV, there was one person and one person alone who was going to share the Raw ring with Logan Paul: himself.

That’s right, when Paul took the ring, he used the opportunity to put himself over, talk trash on St. Louis for losing their football team, and ultimately give Seth Rollins the business before their match at “The Showcase of the Immortals,” WrestleMania 39… at least until his microphone stopped working and the crowd, eager to unleash “What?” chants were instead greeted to one of their favorite songs: Seth Rollins.

Appearing on the Titantron from the production truck, Seth Rollins took credit for literally shutting down his WrestleMania foe and then marched down to the ring to his war hymn, Visionary, in order to confront his soon-to-be-28-year-old opponent.

The result? A near-immediate beatdown between the two Superstars that required a dozen or so WWE personnel to shut it down, but not before Paul and Rollins got a few clean shots in on the other.

Attempting to chase Paul down for comment after his fight for RAW Talk, Cathy Kelley got a mic in Paul’s hands to see what he had to say about his fight with Rollins, and needless to say, his response was ImPaulsive.

“Yeah, there’s your answer, I beat Seth Rollins again, and I’m gonna beat him April 1st on my birthday,” Paul said. “Any more questions? I’ll take it from here: you’d better watch out Seth! WrestleMania, I’m coming. Woo!”

Is Logan Paul going to have a happy birthday? Or will he record his second-straight high-profile loss on a “Premium Live Event?” Either way, it’s going to be a fun ride to watch, as if nothing else, both men are certified showmen.