Logan Paul has been a member of the WWE Universe for roughly two years, give or take a few months.

Over that tenure, he's worked a grueling schedule of six matches, three in 2022 and three in 2023, and amassed a respectable record of 2-6, with one failed title shot versus Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel and an appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

And in London, on the first Saturday in July, Paul took place in his first-ever Ladder match at Money in the Bank; an experience he recounted to his followers on his Impaulsive podcast very shortly after the match's conclusion.

“Guys, I’m a little tired. We’re in London, I literally just got done doing Money in the Bank,” Paul said via Fightful. “Ima little beat up. Money in the Bank ruined my life, I lost, and I’m a w*nker, I guess. These fans go so hard. They have no respect for what I do. I’m sacrificing my body out there. I jumped onto Damian Priest on a ladder, frog-splashed him, and bounced off this human like a trampoline. I felt his rib cage crush under the weight of my 60-inch box jump. They started chanting, ‘You still suck. You still suck.”

Asked if the crowd calling him not-very-nice slang terms bothered him, Paul asserted that it didn't, noting that if the crowd is enjoying themselves, then so is he.

“I don’t. I think they’re having fun,' Paul said. “I think they’re having fun making fun of me, and that makes me have fun.”

While Paul ultimately appears to have enjoyed his experience at Money in the Bank, he did leave the show with one person on his bad list, Ricochet, who put him through a table face-first at the end of the match and effectively cost the “Maverick” a shot at the open contract in the shiny green briefcase.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Logan Paul thinks Ricochet was “unprofessional” at Money in the Bank.

Turning his attention to the “One and Only,” Logan Paul explained to his supporters what happened at the end of the match and how Ricochet continued with a planned Spanish Fly spot despite neither performer having their legs set properly before takeoff.

“There was a botched move with a dangerous landing,” Paul said. “I walked away this time relatively unscathed. I got some scrapes and bruises, but no major tweaks or pulls. But Ricochet and I were supposed to do what’s called a Spanish Fly off the top rope. So one of our legs is on the rope, one of our legs is on the ladder, and we are supposed to hit it at the same time. When hit that rope, it was before me. So he moved it, so I slipped down, all the way to the bottom. Keep in mind, I’m a noob, I don’t really know what I’m doing out there. So when stuff goes wrong, I don’t really know how to improv. So in my head, I’m like, ‘This is f**ked. We f**ked this up. How is this gonna do this? Is he even gonna do this?’ Our legs are all twisted like this. I’m looking at him like, ‘Oh, this motherf**ker is still trying to send this s**t.’ I’m not even ready, his feet aren’t even planted off the second rope, just hucks a backup. I’m like, alright. Went crashing through the tables, scraped my shoulder, I hit my head on the thing. I’m fine, no concussions or anything. It’s just a wild sport. I don’t know what I’m doing.”

While Paul was physically fine, that didn't stop him from getting into an argument in the backstage area of the O2 that ultimately led to a physical interaction between the duo; an interaction WWE decided to share on RAW the following day.

“I’m gonna be honest, he blew the f**king match for me,” Paul said. “That’s why we got into it backstage. I got into a little tussle with him. I felt like he was a little unprofessional.”

Unfortunately for Paul's audience, they weren't privy to Ricochet challenging Paul to a face-to-face on RAW as, again, the podcast was taped before WWE's flagship show, but had the do-it-all social media star been aware of his forthcoming interaction, something tells me he would have accepted it right on the spot, as there clearly isn't a lot of love lost between the two performers after the Spanish Fly. Whether they enter a feud that culminates at SummerSlam or WWE decides to instead pair the duo up to take a shot at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, it's clear something is about to go down.