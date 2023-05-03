A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Matt Riddle is a Raw dude; he was drafted onto the brand back in 2020, appeared on multiple Survivor Series teams as a member of the brand, and now, after the 2023 running of the WWE Draft, he’ll call the Red Brand home once more moving forward.

Stopping by The Bump to help promote his forthcoming bloodbath with The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso, at Backlash in Puerto Rico, Riddle was asked by Kayla Braxton about how it feels to be heading back to RAW for another run on Monday nights, and, in very Matt Riddle fashion, “The Original Bro” pontificated on the matter in a way that really needs to be read to be comprehended.

“Dude, I love Monday Night RAW,” Riddle declared. “It’s three special hours of fun. SmackDown, it’s sweet, it’s on Fox, it’s on Friday, but, you know, and I feel like everybody goes ‘ah it’s Mondays,’ like when I was a kid, I’d go to school and be like ‘d**n, it’s Monday,’ I’ve gotta go back to school… but Monday Night RAW’s on tonight! So I feel like I’m that moment for that kid who goes to school like ‘ah Monday, this is a drag’ and then they’re like ‘Monday Night RAW, ‘The Original Bro’ Matt Riddle’s gonna be there? OMG!’ you know? So I love being on RAW, it’s my favorite show, it was my favorite growing up with the wars. All of my favorite moments growing up in this industry, in this sport was on RAW and to be on the red brand again, I’m stoked. I’ve been on Survivor Series team multiple times on the RAW Brand and we win every time, yeet, and yeah, so I’m stoked, I couldn’t be happier. And a lot of my buddies are on the RAW Brand.”

Alright, so Riddle is stoked to be on RAW… for the kids?

Alright, theoretically, “The Original Bro” does have a point; unlike SmackDown, which is on Friday nights, kids can watch RAW after their first day of school in any given week and not only have something to look forward to at the end of the night, but a topic to discuss at the lunch table the following day, assuming, of course, they’re allowed to watch the show until it ends at 11 pm EST. If Riddle wants to dedicate his efforts to those little Broskis on a Monday night, then good on him.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Matt Riddle wants to best The Bloodline bullies at Backlash.

Turning his attention away from the kids and to the task at hand, Backlash in Puerto Rico, Riddle let it be known that while he appreciated The Usos playing his bongos last year, he’s ready to deliver a beating to the bullies of The Bloodline alongside his best buds Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

“Yeah, it is. Remember, before he hurt me, I brought some bongos out, and Jey was playing them, Jimmy played them a little bit. But Solo wouldn’t play them. The guy’s just no fun. He’s just frowning all the time. The worst part, like I said, he’s a bully,” Riddle said via Fightful. “He takes advantage of people when they’re not expecting it, and he doesn’t play fair. The thing about ‘The Bro’, ‘The Bro’ plays fair. He plays rough, he plays tough, but I play fair. He does kind of put a thorn in my side. I think at the end of the day, I’m gonna put the beats on Solo this Saturday. But I think the one thing The Bloodline has showed me and Solo’s showed me that I can’t always be so happy and carefree and go-lucky. If I am, people take advantage of me. It’s just finding that middle ground. I don’t want to be too mean or too angry. That’s just not a good way to live life. But I also don’t want to be too nice and too giving because then people take advantage. So I just got to find the perfect bro. I don’t want to be a rude dude. You wouldn’t like the rude dude.”

After listening to Zayn declare that The Bloodline was going to collapse for months now, will his premonition actually come to fruition? Will Sikoa turn on The Usos, delivering a Samoan Spike to his IRL brother Jimmy and/or Jey to officially kick the duo out of the group after a loss at Backlash, or will Triple H kick that can down the road a little longer, akin to his booking of Dominik and Rey Mysterio before WrestleMania 39? Fans will have to tune in on Saturday to find out.