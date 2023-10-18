When Paul “Triple H” Levesque not only introduced Nick Aldis to the WWE Universe but revealed him as the new SmackDown General Manager, it turned a lot of heads around the professional wrestling world, and not exclusively in a positive way.

Sure, many, if not most fans familiar with the “National Treasure's” schtick were happy to see him get a legitimate shot as part of the biggest company in the world, as for the most part, the 36-year-old had been forced to spend his career on the peripheries, instead of getting the sort of spotlight only a few companies around the world can provide, but was it worth it if the move came at the cost of his in-ring career? Even with the pandemic providing a pretty massive asterisk, Aldis is still one of the most prolific NWA World Heavyweight Champions of all time and presumably still has plenty left in the tank.

And yet, when discussing Aldis' move to SmackDown as an authority figure, his real-life wife Mickie James told the Under The Ropes podcast that the move was a “dream come true” for the multi-time champion, as he finally gets to show off what he can do on the world's biggest stage.

“I can't tell you how excited I am for Nick. He's worked a really long time, and there's been opportunities that perhaps he thought it may never happen, or we thought it would never happen, just different things along the way, and I feel like it's his time now,” Mickie James told the Under The Ropes podcast via Fightful “I'm so grateful that he's finally gotten an opportunity, I know he's going to kill it. He's so great on the microphone as it is, but I think this GM role is perfect because he can be cocky, and people can love him, or they can hate him. I'm so excited for him, and he deserves it more than the world. I was crying when I got the news, and I had been waiting for the news to come out, and I was trying to keep it as secret as possible so it was a big surprise. It's amazing to see him living the dream, and living his dream because we're obviously a couple and a team, but I've had so many amazing opportunities in my career, and I feel like a lot of people don't know how good he is, and now they're going to see.”

Will the day eventually come when, for one reason or another, Nick Aldis is forced back into the ring to wrestle once more? More likely than not, the answer is yes, but even if it doesn't, Aldis is getting a huge platform from which to perform on, a (presumably) huge paycheck, and a chance to say he works for the WWE, which isn't something a lot of even professional wrestlers can say. In the end, this really does feel like a dream opportunity for the Aldis-James family.

Mickie James shoots on relinquishing her Title amid Nick Aldis' success

Elsewhere across her weekly media rounds, Mickie James discussed having to relinquish her Knockouts World Championship back in April, handing the belt off to fellow WWE castoff Deonna Purrazzo before it was eventually won by Trinity.

While things could have worked out worse for James, as she is now back in the saddle and wrestling once more, had she been afforded a chance to actually lose her title and put someone else over in the process, the “Hardcore Country” singer would have picked Trinity, as she noted in an interview with the current Knockouts World Champion on Busted Open Radio.

“It was a sad day when I had to relinquish that championship, and obviously, the way I had to relinquish it, just kind of give it up and not lose it. God, if I was to lose it, I would have loved to at least have lost it to you when you were coming in,” James said on Busted Open Radio via Fightful.

“To then see you come in and take that championship and bring it to a whole new level. I mean, first off, I've been out there with your entrance now, and it is electric. It's exciting, and I can't help but wiggle and dance to it, I'd steal glowsticks from people and swing them around. Like, it's so exciting, and you are just exciting. I was out there last time. Obviously, we're gonna see that on Thursday in our big tag match, and I was just like, the people adore you. They really, really do love you, and they gravitate to you because I feel like they, they can see your authenticity. They can see that you are just being true to you. They're living vicariously through that because we all want to be able to have that power and do that.”

Would it have been cool to see James lose her title to Trinity? Sure, but now that they are both fully healthy, it's not too hard to imagine a world where the duo mix it up with the title on the line and maybe even the former's career on the line right alongside it, too. After all, this is supposed to be James' “Last Rodeo” before she rides off into the sunset of regular appearances on Busted Open Radio and being married to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, right?