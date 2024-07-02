The upcoming 2024 WWE PLE, Money in the Bank, will take place at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 6. Several high-profile matches are booked, including the return of Seth “Freakin” Rollins going against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline also take on Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens.

Full 2024 Money in the Bank match card

It is a stacked card. Below are the announced five matches.

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. the Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, and Tonga Loa)

Men's 2024 Money in the Bank ladder match: LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. Drew McIntyre

Women's 2024 Money in the Bank ladder match: IYO Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Naomi vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Zoey Stark

Note: (c) indicates the champion going into the match

A new champion?

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

The return of Seth “Freakin” Rollins not even three months after WrestleMania XL, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship, was shocking. I did not expect to see him until closer to SummerSlam. But his knee appears ready to go as he takes on Damian Priest.

Barring any interference from the Wyatt Sicks, I think Priest will retain the championship. The biggest reason is the champion's impending match with Gunther at SummerSlam. He earned that opportunity in May by winning the King of the Ring tournament.

I also expect that Gunther will get his moment at SummerSlam. Putting the title on Rollins only for him to lose it a month later does not seem logical.

Or maybe the Judgement Day comes out to interfere and gets Priest disqualified. The WWE has recently been teasing dissension between Priest and the Judgement Day, namely Finn Bálor.

Either way, expect Priest to walk into SummerSlam as World Heavyweight Champion.

Final prediction: Damian Priest walks out of Money in the Bank as World Heavyweight Champion.

Bron Breakker dismantles the hometown hero

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Everybody loves a good underdog story. Zayn beating Gunther at WrestleMania XL and dethroning him after a 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion was a shocking moment.

But not every title reign will last as long as Roman Reigns' with the Universal Championship. Zayn is already a multi-time Intercontinental Champion and should elevate to the main event sooner rather than later.

On the other hand, Breakker is just starting his young career. It is far too early to have him win one of the main titles, but making him Intercontinental Champion this early in his main roster run would instantly raise his stock.

How it is done is another story. Zayn is from Canada, albeit Laval, Quebec, but he should have the crowd in his corner. I still expect a violent showing from Breakker, who breaks people in half with his spears, for a convincing win.

There is a chance Zayn retains, perhaps due to Breakker's overzealousness, but it feels unlikely. His recent program with Chad Gable saw Zayn come out on top. If Zayn wins, the rivalry could grow stale very quickly. Plus, I do not expect it to go past SummerSlam, anyway.

Final prediction: Bron Breakker wins the Intercontinental Championship.

A major return

3-on-3 tag team match: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. the Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, and Tonga Loa)

One has to imagine that the new-age Bloodline has to win this match. Sikoa went on an extended losing streak after beating John Cena at Crown Jewel last year.

If WWE wants the new Bloodline to be successful and grow out of the “Weekday” memes, they need a definitive win. Sikoa could even pin Cody Rhodes for a shot at the WWE Championship at SummerSlam (likely due to help from his enforcer, Jacob Fatu).

Most WWE fans are probably eagerly awaiting what comes after the match akin to the Sami Zayn turn on the Bloodline from the 2023 Royal Rumble. While some fans may hope Roman Reigns returns, I think Jimmy Uso will be the first to return.

He will probably be overpowered, which is when Jey Uso will probably come out to try and make the save. Ultimately, the good guys will lose with the Bloodline standing tall. Perhaps as they put the 1s up, Roman Reigns' music hits, and he closes the show standing on the ramp and staring a hole through the new Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa.

Final prediction: The Bloodline wins after Solo Sikoa pins Cody Rhodes.

Creating new stars with the 2024 Money in the Bank matches

Men's 2024 Money in the Bank ladder match: LA Knight vs. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. Drew McIntyre

Women's 2024 Money in the Bank ladder match: IYO Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Naomi vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Zoey Stark

The men's Money in the Bank match is set up to be a car wreck. If you thought the main event of WrestleMania XL had a lot of cameos, I almost expect the same here. Logan Paul will probably cost LA Knight the match, and CM Punk will probably interfere with Drew McIntyre.

If CM Punk does not appear, McIntyre should be the odds-on favorite. He has been on fire lately, and there really should be no reason he does not win the briefcase. I just doubt he won't be there, especially after McIntyre's beatdown in his hometown of Chicago.

Could Jey Uso do it?

Jey Uso winning the briefcase seems like another obvious (but unlikely) choice to win. For one, I am not entirely sure when and where he would cash in — unless he targets a mid-card title like Austin Theory did — as the WWE Championship seemingly runs through Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns for the foreseeable future and the World Heavyweight Championship picture seems overstuffed.

Perhaps Uso cashes in on Priest, wins his first singles title and walks into SummerSlam as the champion. That would make the outcome unpredictable, as Uso recently put up a good fight against Gunther and had him beaten.

In the same breath, Uso seems bound to reunite with his brother Jimmy after he returns and take on the new Bloodline with Roman Reigns. Even if the Usos reunite, the WWE would likely want him to remain “Main Event” Jey Uso, but his next few months seem too crowded to have a belt around his waist.

However, it does seem unfathomable that WWE would fail to cash out on the “Yeet in the Bank” joke.

Carmelo Hayes is HIM

Carmelo Hayes is in good standing with the WWE — he recently pinned Randy Orton to qualify for the 2024 Money in the Bank match — and would be the best option otherwise. With Hayes holding the briefcase, he would not have any urgency to cash in and could attempt once the dust has settled for both of the world titles.

He also could win the briefcase and then cash in on the winner of LA Knight vs. Logan Paul, who will presumably clash at SummerSlam for the United States Championship. Austin Theory set a precedent, and I could see Hayes gaining mid-title gold and sparking a full-on program with LA Knight.

Final prediction: Carmelo Hayes wins the men's Money in the Bank ladder match and cashes in on the United States Championship.

The women's side

Last year, the WWE created a new star when IYO Sky won the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Say what you want about her title reign — it ultimately ended with her putting over Bayley in an emotional WrestleMania XL match — the briefcase added much-needed intrigue to the women's division.

This year, the women's field is interesting. From the no-aura Zoey Stark to Naomi, who has been stagnant since her initial return at the Royal Rumble in January, the match has a little bit of everything. The recently-called-up Lyra Valkyria also poses an interesting potential winner (although it seems too early for that).

IYO Sky does not feel like she has a chance due to how her title reign went. It felt like she never defended the belt, and having her win again would be underwhelming.

If WWE were to make the decision purely based on entertainment value, Chelsea Green would be a no-brainer for the win. Seeing her politic her way into cashing in would be must-see TV on Monday Night RAW.

That leaves Tiffany Stratton, who the WWE clearly values. Maybe, just maybe, Naomi wins and turns on Bayley by cashing in. But it seems more likely the WWE wants to create new stars and giving Stratton the briefcase, and ultimately having her cash in on Bayley, seems like the route being paved.

Now, she has an on-screen alliance with Nia Jax, who will challenge Bayley for the Women's Championship at SummerSlam. Maybe Stratton will break up that friendship by cashing in on Jax at some point.

Like it or not, it is “Tiffy Time.”

Final prediction: Tiffany Stratton wins the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and cashes in on the Women's Championship.