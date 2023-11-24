After a few months working alongside Bobby Lashley in WWE, Montez Ford explains the unusual reason for the Street Profits' heel turn.

Why did the Street Profits turn their backs on the WWE Universe in order to become a pair of suit-wearing, no-nonsense taking, occasionally cheating in the ring bad guys aligned with the heelish Bobby Lashley?

Were the duo simply done with losing, as they haven't had a title shot since just after WrestleMania and haven't held titles since nearly two years before Jimmy and Jey, collectively known as The Usos, became Undisputed WWE Champions in 2022? Or did they pick up what Lashley was putting down, as when he gets to faction building, things have a tendency to work out for the better?

Well, as it turns out, according to Montez Ford in an interview with Metro.UK, the real reason why The Street Profits have left behind their babyface ways is actually for the fans, as they simply didn't want to keep losing for a fanbase that believed in them.

“For the last couple of years, Street Profits have had a tremendous amount of success, but in a way it's kinda stagnant, just got idle for a little while. With that grows frustration and anger, because with the hunger to wanna do more, to advance and have more accomplishments in life, that frustration starts to grow,” Montez Ford told Metro.

“You go out there, you perform for the WWE Universe, you provide an escape, you do everything that you're supposed to do to try to win, but the success doesn't happen. How many times have we had title matches, and we failed? It's very hard for a group of individuals to get behind a team that constantly – not makes them upset, but they keep coming up short, they're not successful in there in their feats. It's very hard to get behind a team like that.

“We just firmly believed that the way that we were doing it – the old way, or the nice way – obviously was not working. This way seems to have not just a shift, but has been giving us the momentum that we need, but also the edge that was already there.”

Huh, so the Street Profits are going bad in order to make good on their promise to fans that they are worthy of their support? That's sort of like Drew McIntyre not joining The Judgment Day for WarGames because he doesn't like The Bloodline. Either way, give Ford his due, if he's going to get into bed with Lashley, at least he has a via reason for doing so.

Chavo Gurrero reveals the lethality of a Bobby Lashley Suplex.

Speaking of Bobby Lashley and why performers should do everything in their power to stay on his right side, Chavo Gurrero spent some time on a recent appearance on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree to discuss the 47-year-old's incredible athleticism.

Still, that didn't stop Gurrerro from finding a way to get one over on the big guy, suplexing him out of his shoes in one of the most memorable moments of his impressive wrestling career.

“There was a time that we were all shooting in the ring before the show, kind of doing a bunch of takedowns and that kind of stuff and seeing who the better wrestler was. Bobby, he was an All-American wrestler, he was in the army, wrestled for the army, whatever he was, he's got some accolades. He's a really good wrestler, and he's super strong,” Chavo Guerrero said via TJR.

“So he grabs me, and as he grabs me, I whizzer down on him hard. I'm whizzering down, thinking, ‘Okay, this usually works.' He literally picked me up with one arm like this and just held me there for a second. I was like, ‘Oh, you son of a b**ch.' So he puts me back down. I'm like, ‘Okay, you proved your point.' So then we started messing around a little bit. We're kind of going, he's trying to get me. I'm pretty quick, so I'm doing some defensive stuff, but I can't get him, he's just too good.

“So then he goes around the waist again, and I whizzer down again, so I feel him coming up again. As he goes, all I did was grab my wrist and push on his chest, and so I have his arm around my shoulder. So I'm hooking it here, key lock here, and I arch, and he goes a** over teakettle, he goes head over heels. Boom. As he goes head over heels, everybody saw, so it's like, ‘Oh!' His shoes fell off. So I don't know if he didn't have them tied, or I don't know what. But both of his shoes fell off. This is the truth.

“They fell off, and everybody [went] ‘Oh, my god! Chavo just suplexed him out of his shoes!' The only reason I suplexed him is because he was trying to lift me up, something he would never do in a match. As he's lifting, he goes [motions with his arm], and it was just perfect timing.

“I roll out of the ring, and I'm like, ‘That's it. I will never wrestle you again. Because the last time I wrestled you, I suplexed you out of your shoes.' He was so pissed. ‘F**k you, Chavo, get back in here.' I was like ‘H*ll no, I will never wrestle you ever again.' There you go. I suplexed Bobby Lashley out of his shoes.”

Did Guerrero actually get one over on Lashley in a match? No, no, he did not, as on the three occasions where the “All-Mighty” shared the ring with the man occasionally known as Kerwin White, Lashley went 2-0 with a third shared appearance in the 2006 Royal Rumble rounding out the trilogy. Still, after almost 20 years, Guerrero can still tell the story, which, in a way, is a win, too.