R-Truth has been a WWE babyface for over a decade now, ending his bad boy ways by attacking The Miz at the end of 2012 after being similarly attacked by his former Awesome Truth partner a few weeks prior.

But why? Is it because Truth works better as a babyface than a heel, with his goofiness making more sense when the crowd is laughing with him instead of against him? Or at this stage of his career in a post-24/7 Championship world, the 52-year-old simply wants to play out the twilight of his carer as a fan favorite, earning love and cheers instead of getting boos and jeers?

Well, in an interview with Chris Van Viet on Insight, R-Truth broke it down, letting fans know that, while he would enjoy getting one final heel run in, it probably makes more sense to remain a babyface as he rides his WWE career off into the sunset.

“There's a part of me that does want to turn heel again. I think it's a selfish part so that people can see me as a heel, just because a couple of generations have just known me as R-Truth the fun guy, the comedic guy. A lot of people have not seen that side of me that can still be brought out. The only time I went to talk about turning heel [they said] ‘I don't think people want to see you as a heel, you to make people feel good,'” R-Truth explained via Fightful.

“There's a part of me that wants to turn heel, selfishly, because I can be a good heel, I can be an a**hole. But there's so many bad guys, you gotta be one of the good ones. Everybody's a bad guy. It's easy to be a bad guy. The selfish part of me would love to turn heel and be a heel, but the majority of me is like I could never be a heel. People would think it's cool if I did something bad, if I did something heelish they would think it's cool. I smoked a cigarette, and they thought that was the coolest thing on TV. To be a heel you have to get that real, genuine hatred heel heat. Mine would be more of like, they will want me to bash somebody's head in. Selfishly, I would love to see it one time, but I don't have to.”

How cool would it be for long-time WWE fans to see R-Truth, a 59-time champion with the promotion, go full heel, attacking opponents during their matches, shutting down popular chants, and, most importantly of all, flipping his gimmick on its head to present an articulate front that doesn't rely on intentionally getting names, moves, and gimmicks wrong for comedic effect? It would most definitely be great, but outside of maybe an amnesia angle where he turns heel on John Cena for a week or two in order to set up a massive grudge match between the two masters of the Five Knuckle Shuffle, it's probably for the best to keep Truth rolling in his current gimmick, as there's no reason to ruin a good thing 27 years into a wrestling career.