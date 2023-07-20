After demanding another meeting with Zoey Stark and Trish Stratus following a loss to the former the previous week, Becky Lynch demanded another interaction with the two thorns in her side on RAW to hopefully get what she wants most of all: a one-on-one match with the WWE Hall of Famer. Instead, Lynch ended up agreeing to a Rematch vs. Tattoo match on a future edition of RAW where, if she loses, she has to get a Stratus tattoo on her chest.

Asked why she would agree to such a brutal stip on RAW TALK, Lynch noted that, at this point, she's so desperate that she would pretty much agree to anything.

“I know I can beat them. I know I can beat Zoey one-on-one, I know I can beat Trish one-on-one,” Becky Lynch said. “I suppose the thing that I’m not taking into account is the fact that I am outnumbered. I have been outnumbered; I have been outnumbered since d**n, SummerSlam last year? I’m gonna be outnumbered because there’s no way I’m trusting anybody. Trish broke that trust, and I’m not doing it again; I’m not opening myself up to that again. I guess right now, I’m feeling a little desperate, so I think I’m ready to do anything to get my hands on Trish Stratus. And so maybe, maybe if I lose next week, maybe I deserve to wear that shame publicly on my skin for the rest of my life as my first and only tattoo. Maybe, I don’t know.”

Is there a world where Lynch ends up with a Stratus tattoo on her chest? Conventional wisdom would say no, but then again, if “The Man” wants to commit to the bit, this would be one heck of a way to do it, especially if she pulls off something clever like getting it done with non-permanent ink ahead of SummerSlam.