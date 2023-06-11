On SmackDown, Bianca Belair did everything right; she expressed her feeling to Adam Pearce about being overlooked for a rematch with Asuka but promised not to interrupt her championship coronation ceremony in order to be a gracious loser and a good spot.

… but then Charlotte Flair returned for the first time since April and effectively demanded a shot at Asuka's new WWE Women's Championship, a request “The Emperess of Tomorrow” accepted, and suddenly, Belair found herself in a line she didn't even know was forming.

Taking to social media to express her frustrations, Belair vented her frustration for the whole WWE Universe to see, with one man in particular drawing her ire.

“Been processing what went down last night. So let me get this straight. I did exactly what was asked of me. I agreed to let Asuka have her moment as long as I got my REMATCH JUST for Charlotte to come out, demand, and get handed a REMATCH? Am I trippin', or am I trippin'?” Bianca Belair wrote.

“Well, apparently, we have rematches for different titles… So… Problem solved, Adam Pearce.”

On paper, Belair is 100 percent correct; Flair lost the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, not the RAW Women's Championship, and thus, she should have beef with Rhea Ripley, not Asuka. Fortunately, with Money in the Bank rapidly approaching, Flair can take the strap off of Asuka on the show, and fans can still see Belair as the title holder by the end of the weekend if “The EST of WWE” brings down the briefcase and changes her fate forever.