After years of fielding brand-specific women's championship belts for RAW and SmackDown, WWE officially debuted not one but two new women's championship straps, with the Red Brand getting the WWE Women's World Championship and the Blue Brand taking the WWE Women's Championship, which is a tad confusing – maybe that's why Charlotte Flair leapfrogged Bianca Belair for a shot at Asuka's title – but I digress.

Clearly in her feelings after watching the SmackDown Women's Championship get retired on television while watching the most recent edition of RAW, Belair took to Twitter to say goodbye to the belt that established her as a main event star.

“That RAW Women’s Title means SO much to me,” Bianca Belair wrote on Twitter. “The journey was full of blood, sweat, tears, black eyes/stitches, hardwork/grind, sacrifice, exhaustion, but MOSTLY PRIDE & JOY that led me to be the Longest Reigning RAW Women’s Champion. I am so grateful to be a part of this history!”

Is Belair the signature belt holder of the RAW Women's Championship? That's debatable; Becky Lynch had a pretty significant run with both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship belts, and her time as “Becky Two Belts” will likely define that era. Still, Belair is the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion in WWE history – not to mention the longest-reigning Women's champion in WWE regardless of the belt period – and considering her signature belt is now on ice for the foreseeable future, that's a record that may stay on the books for then, now, and forever… together.