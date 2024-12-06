The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured the breakup of WWE's New Day (Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston), and the girlfriend of Big E, Kris Yim, fired a shot at Woods.

It started with Yim's post after the breakup. She flipped the bird at both Woods and Kingston, who turned on her boyfriend. “Nah[,] when we bought our home[,] I was looking forward to having the boys over…” the post began. “I was mentally planning to make TWO different meals to accommodate [Kingston's] vegan ass and [Woods'] childish ass pallet. But since y'all wanna be ungrateful crybaby ass b***hes[,] y'all can CHOKE.”

Shortly after, Woods replied, “Looks like I dodged a bullet not having to pretend to enjoy a bland ass meal.” Yim quickly fired back, “The mean would have to be as bland as your singles run to accommodate your underdeveloped taste buds.”

For reference, Woods is the only New Day member not to win a world championship in WWE. Kingston and Big E both had runs as the top champions.

WWE's New Day breakup

All good things must come to an end. On the December 2, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW, the New Day celebrated their 10th anniversary by having Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston turn heel on Big E.

The group has switched between being babyface and heel throughout their decade together. However, they now kicked Big E out of the group.

It remains to be seen where the story will go from here. Big E is still not medically cleared for in-ring action, so WWE fans will have to wait a little longer to see him get his revenge.

New Day kicking Big E out of the group was surprising. He has been out of action since March 2022. The injury occurred in a match between the New Day and Ridge Holland and Sheamus.

During the match, Holland hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Big E. It resulted in a broken neck for the former WWE Champion. The injury was so severe that he has not been medically cleared almost three years later.

He returned during the New Day's 10th-anniversary celebration to announce he would manage Woods and Kingston until he was medically cleared. Perhaps his return is sooner than fans think.

Big E's WWE Championship run

Right before his injury, Big E was enjoying the biggest push of his career. He won the 2021 men's Money in the Bank ladder match, earning him a championship match at the time of his choosing. He later cashed in on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and held the title until January 1, 2022.

His first WWE Championship reign came to an unceremonious end. He defended the title against Lashley, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens at the Day 1 WWE PLE. However, Brock Lesnar was added to the match due to Roman Reigns' illness and later won the WWE Championship from Big E.