One of the biggest question marks in WWE history has to be what Bray Wyatt would have done after his WrestleMania 39 feud with Bobby Lashley.

He worked a program with LA Knight, started something with Lashley that never really went anywhere, and ultimately never saw a WWE ring again, passing away at the untimely age of 36 and leaving behind an entire world of questions about what could have been.

Well, in a recent interview with Dead Meat, Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, revealed who would have been next on the docket had things turned out differently: Karrion Kross.

“Yeah it’s great, like with Kross, me and Windham when we first started doing this when it was just Bray and Howdy before anything happened — Going to the TVs, we had a lot of conversations with Kross and had plans with Kross and a lot of stuff going into the future before all that happened,” Dallas said via Fightful. “To get the second chance to work with him and he has a mind like ours and loves a lot of the stuff we love, so it’s awesome. Every day at work is just a great day.”

Whoa, Kross versus Wyatt? Or Kross with Wyatt as part of an expanded faction alongside Uncle Howdy? Goodness, that would have changed a ton across both RAW and SmackDown over the past few years. While fans may never know exactly how things shook out or what the pairing would have looked like – at least until someone sheds more light on it moving forward – for now, it will just become another part of Wyatt's legacy, especially as Kross' Final Testimate feuds with Dallas' group into 2025.

Karrion Kross believes he is following in the footsteps of Bray Wyatt



After a fan noted that much like Wyatt, Uncle Howdy is doing his best to bring the best out of Kross in the Final Testament's feud with the Wyatt Sicks,the former NXT Champion agreed but took things a step forward, noting that he is actually doing more to keep the “Fiendish One's” memory alive than his own flesh and blood.

“I will eternally love and miss Windham every F’N day,” Kross said on social media. “But the question you have to REALLY ask yourself is this… Who has done his bidding better? Truly? The others? Or myself? Really think about this.”



Is Kross on the money? Is he doing the sort of mind games within a faction that lifted up the Wyatt Family, the Firefly Funhouse, and beyond? As he noted on social media, that is something every fan should decide for themselves, but considering they were initially meant to work together, getting this second chance is a nice way to put a bow on what could have been.