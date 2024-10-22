Samantha Irvin announcing that she was leaving WWE surprised the fans and superstars alike, and superstar Chelsea Green expressed her reaction.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to bid Irvin farewell. Of course, Green is going to miss Irvin for her iconic introduction of her. Irvin put a spin on the pronunciation of Green's name.

“I will miss seeing your smiling face at work!” Green's post began. “I am so lucky to have shared the ring with you & even more lucky to have been a part of your iconic ring announcements.”

Minutes later, Green also quote-posted a video of Irvin's iconic introduction of her. She expressed her desire to have Irvin introduce her at WrestleMania. “I just wanted ONE WrestleMania moment with Sam's announcement,” her response read.

Maybe the WWE can bring Irvin back in for a one-off introduction whenever Green has a marquee WrestleMania match. They have done it in the past with other ring announcers.

Samantha Irvin's shocking WWE exit

On October 21, 2024, Samantha Irvin announced that she was leaving WWE after being there since 2021. The move was a surprising revelation, as the announcement came on the day of an episode of Monday Night RAW.

In her place is the returning Lillian Garcia. She had previously been with WWE for several years and has made sporadic appearances in recent years. She will now take over as the lead ring announcer for RAW.

Irvin's exit comes a few months after her fiancé, Ricochet, left the company for All Elite Wrestling (AEW). He left after his feud with Bron Breakker wrote him off TV.

It is a major loss for WWE. Samantha Irvin put passion and spins behind her introductions of superstars, including Chelsea Green.

Who is Chelsea Green?

The WWE's Chelsea Green is a fixture of the company's RAW and SmackDown brands. While not a dominant wrestler, Green is an entertaining presence who gets plenty of TV time thanks to her Karen-like character.

Early in her career, Green made a name for herself in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA)/Impact Wrestling. She joined WWE as a part of the NXT brand.

She later jumped to the main roster in 2020, appearing on the SmackDown brand. Green was later released in April 2021 before she returned to Impact Wrestling and appeared in Ring of Honor.

In 2023, Green made her surprise return to WWE in the women's Royal Rumble match. She was eliminated in seconds by the eventual winner, Rhea Ripley.

Green then formed a tag team with Sonya Deville. They later won the Women's Tag Team Championships. But Deville got injured, relinquishing her half of the championships.

This injury led to Green finding a new tag team partner, Piper Niven. They held the titles for a while before losing them to the team of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

At the following year's Royal Rumble PLE, Green lasted a lot longer than her previous appearance. Green also competed in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2024, which Tiffany Stratton won.