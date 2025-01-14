Following his move back to NXT, WWE commentator Corey Graves has seemingly broken his silence on the matter. He vented his frustrations on social media.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Graves provided fans on update on his status. He does not seem happy about where he is currently at, as it sounds like he was told he isn't “famous enough” to remain on the main roster.

“Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you're no longer physically able to pursue your dream,” his post began. “Then you dedicate your life to something ‘dream adjacent' and being pretty f**king awesome at it. And then, when it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you're not famous enough for your own job.

“Just in case you've wondered where I've been,” Graves' post concluded.

He was recently paired with Michael Cole on Monday Night RAW on August 26, 2024, while Pat McAfee was on hiatus due to his obligations with ESPN GameDay. Wade Barrett and the recently debuted Joe Tessitore then took over on RAW while Cole and Graves moved to SmackDown.

Now, with McAfee back in the picture, who may be more “famous” than Graves, he has been moved back to NXT. Barrett and Tessitore moved to SmackDown, while Cole and McAfee made up Netflix's RAW commentating team. There are only so many seats at the table, and Graves is the odd man out.

We will have to wait and see if this rant leads to anything. Graves has not been a commentator on NXT since 2017. He is currently paired with Vic Joseph and Booker T.

Corey Graves' WWE run

Graves first started wrestling in 2000 under the ring name Sterling James Keenan. He worked in various small promotions. He then gained notoriety for his tenure in One Pro Wrestling, which ran from 2005-09.

His WWE career began in 20011, signing with their Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) developmental brand. Graves wrested the likes of Seth Rollins, Alex Riley, Sami Zayn, and the late Bray Wyatt during his FCW/NXT time. FCW eventually rebranded into NXT in 2012.

After suffering several concussions, Graves retired from in-ring competition in 2014. He then started a new role as a pre-show analyst for NXT shows.

In 2016, he was promoted to the main roster, joining the RAW commentary team. Graves would remain on RAW or SmackDown until 2025. While he never won any world championships on the main roster, he did win the 24/7 Championship once.

At the NXT: New Year's Evil event, Graves made his NXT return. It was the first time he had been on the brand since he was promoted to the main roster nearly a decade earlier. It appears he will remain there for the foreseeable future.