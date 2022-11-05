Heading into the second match at WWE Crown Jewel, a rematch of the Women’s Tag Team Championship match run on RAW that saw the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY dethroned as champs, Alexa Bliss had more than just the match on her mind. Wrestling with Asuka, her impromptu partner who helped her to secure a ninth title reign in the WWE Universe, Bliss looked on in horror as the logo of Bray Wyatt, her former Fiendish friend, shot across the screen during her pre-match interview.

Fortunately, or not, depending on your preference, Wyatt didn’t interfere in the match, even if that would have made more sense than what actually happened (more on that soon.)

Beginning the match against Kai, Bliss was the clear star of the match, working against both members of Damage CTRL and even delivering a two-for-one shotgun dropkick on the duo while Asuka attempted to recover from an outside-the-ring apparent right knee injury.

Asuka’s absence, however, wasn’t for too long, as she returned for a brutal triple superplex that may have also landed on Bliss, but all things considered, was worse than the alternative Damage CTRL had in mind. What wasn’t expected, however, was Nikki Cross, Bliss’ former tag team partner, emerging from the Saudi Arabia crowd to hit Bliss with her finisher to completely knock her out and help Damage CTRL secure a second title reign in less than a week. Maybe this is building up to something bigger, or maybe WWE really wanted to have at least one title change on the card, but this was another weird finish on a card that’s 0-2 to start.