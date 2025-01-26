Dominik Mysterio has been in the WWE Universe for a very long time.

Initially debuting in 2006 as a child working angles with his father, Rey Mysterio, and uncle, Eddie Guerrero, for bicycle money, Mysterio returned to WWE in a tag team with his father and found immediate success before transitioning to the Judgment Day, where he's lowkey become one of the promotion's top heels.

So, with “Dirty” Dom now basically persona non grata of the larger Mysterio clan, you'd think he wouldn't give a hoot about how RAW‘s new move to Netflix opens up a whole world of possibilities for fans around the world, including some who might have never seen him work matches before, right? Nope, as it turns out, Mysterio is excited about the enhanced draw, as it allows members of his family plus those of the Judgment Day to watch them on WWE programming for the very first time, as he noted in an interview with The Babyfaces Podcast.

“Morale is high. We're all super excited to to be able to just be on Netflix, because a lot of a lot of us have families. I have family in Mexico. Judgment Day has family in Ireland and stuff because of Finn and JD. So, our families struggled to to be able to see us because if they don't have USA, they have to watch it on for us, it's, like, Fox Sports or for that I don't know what they have to watch it on in Ireland, but it's always different channels here and there,” Mysterio noted via Fightful.

“So the fact that you can just tune in whether it's 8 PM or 5 PM West Coast, East Coast time, as long as you figure it out overseas and you have Netflix, you can watch it. So the fact that you can watch it all around the world at any point in time, even if you missed an episode last week, you can just go on there and click it and they have it all there. So that's huge for us, we're in over a hundred something million homes, right? So that's insane. That's a whole different viewership for us. We're used to just people tuning in on USA and seeing Monday Night RAW. But now it's like whoever clicks on Netflix, you're going to see, whether it's Cody Rhodes or Bianca or Roman, Liv, myself, like you're going to see wrestling on there. It's really cool to see because it's going to catch your attention, and people are going to click on to see Monday Night RAW.”

Whoa, does “Dirty” Dom have a heart? Has he turned a corner and is now excited about growing the fanbase, from the Mexican Mysterios to the Balor Bunch and beyond? I mean, probably not, but more eyes on the product does mean more money for the Superstars, so in a way, increased money means increased chicken tender budgets, which means a better world for “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.