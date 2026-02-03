Following the 2026 Royal Rumble PLE, WWE held Monday Night RAW in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and naturally, color commentator Corey Graves got some cheesesteaks.

Perhaps he ate too many cheesesteaks. He took to X, formerly Twitter, following the Feb. 2 edition of WWE RAW in Philadelphia, to acknowledge he might not have made the “best decision.”

“In hindsight, maybe 4 cheesesteaks in 12 hours wasn’t the best decision. Thanks anyway, Philly,” he wrote, also tagging Logan Paul.

So, it sounds like Paul may have also been with Graves as he ate cheesesteaks. Luckily, they were both able to do their jobs during RAW.

Graves is from Pennsylvania, as he was born in Pittsburgh. It appears that he enjoyed his time back in his home state, albeit in a different city.

For the last decade, Graves has served as a color commentator for WWE since his in-ring retirement. He had to retire after suffering several concussions as a wrestler.

Article Continues Below

Initially, he was part of NXT's pre-show panels, and he'd later be added to their commentary team. He would also do a pre-show for RAW.

He would then join RAW's commentary team in 2016 as part of the WWE Draft. Over the years, he has jumped between RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Graves has also returned to NXT on several occasions. He was seemingly demoted to NXT in January 2025, right after the RAW on Netflix premiere on Netflix on Jan. 6.

This was due to Pat McAfee's impending return ahead of the RAW on Netflix premiere. Graves would be promoted back to the main roster during McAfee's extended hiatus, which is still ongoing.

Additionally, he does work for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, the promotion WWE recently acquired. Graves and Michael Cole have returned to RAW as of Jan. 5, 2026. Wade Barrett and Joe Tessitore are the SmackDown commentating duo.