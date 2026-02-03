For several months and over a year, WWE paired former United States Champion Chelsea Green with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. However, last year, in Sept. 2025, Green announced to fans that Niven was out on a “top secret special assignment.” However, it was later clarified that Niven was dealing with a neck injury and was on hiatus.

Now, several months later, on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, Niven responded to a fan on social media asking her about her health and potential return status, noting that she was “in a good spot rn!”

“I am in a good spot rn! [blush face emoji] I’m sorry I’ve been so quiet with you guys. I appreciate every single message and every tweet (x? Sk?) I get, even if I haven’t liked or responded. The truth is I’ve been so quiet as I know you have questions but the fact of the matter is, I don’t know yet. It’s 5 months on and some days when it’s bad I can’t stand up for more than a few minutes if even a minute.

“Do I want to come back? Of course I do. This is all I’ve done and all I’ve wanted to do since I was 16 years old and I can’t imagine doing anything else, I still love it as much as I did the first day I started. And I feel like I was really just starting to get confident again and open up and hit my groove [Grinning Squinting Face]” she wrote. “So all this to say, I hope so. Keep your fingers crossed for me [fingers crossed emoji] [flying kiss emoji]”

It has been almost six months since Niven's last televised appearance, and there's still no confirmation on Niven's potential return to WWE. Amid Niven's absence, Green is currently paired with just Alba Fyre on TV.