Those hoping to see Dominik Mysterio's return from injury may not have to wait much longer, as the Intercontinental Champion may return to WWE Monday Night RAW really soon.

PWInsider reports (via Wrestling Observer) that Mysterio is expected to make his WWE return from injury “imminently,” and it could be as soon as the post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 2.

If he does return during the Feb. 2 edition of RAW, that falls in the rough timeline that was provided earlier. It was previously reported that Mysterio did not require surgery for his injury, and he'd be out “three to four weeks.”

He suffered his injury during a AAA match on Dec. 20, 2025. So, he could be back less than two months later if the latest report is true.

WWE star Dominik Mysterio's latest injuy

Mysterio suffered an injury during AAA Guerra De Titanes. He teamed up with El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) to take on his father, Rey Mysterio, and Rey Fénix.

His injury occurred while taking a DDT manuever from his father. Mysterio immediately grabbed his shoulder upon impact from the move.

Whenever Mysterio returns, he will have Judgment Day business to handle. There has been a lot of drama surrounding Finn Bálor's potential face turn and Liv Morgan's Royal Rumble win.

While Morgan won the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble, she had to eliminate fellow Judgment Day member, Raquel Rodriguez, from the match. Mysterio may be walking into a lot of drama. How he handles it will be interesting.

Currently, Mysterio is the reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE in his second reign. Additionally, he is the reigning AAA Mega Champion in his first reign in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, WWE's sister company.

In his young career, Mysterio is also a formertwo-time NXT North American Champion, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion with his father.